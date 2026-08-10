Article Summary The new electric AMG GT 53 produces 536 hp and 590 lb-ft, reaching 60 mph in a claimed 3.4 seconds.

A 106-kWh battery delivers up to 503 miles of WLTP range, while 600-kW charging enables a 10-80% charge in 11 minutes.

With the BMW 8 Series and M8 out of production, BMW currently has no direct rival for AMG’s new four-door electric grand tourer.

The Mercedes-AMG GT lineup has become a surprisingly crowded place. On the traditional sports-car side, the two-door AMG GT Coupe currently ranges from the four-cylinder GT 43 through the V8-powered GT 55 and GT 63. Above those sit the 805-horsepower GT 63 S E Performance plug-in hybrid and more track-focused GT 63 Pro. But Mercedes-AMG now has another branch of the family: the all-electric, second-generation AMG GT 4-Door Coupe.

That electric lineup launched earlier this year with the AMG GT 55 and GT 63, producing 816 horsepower and as much as 1,169 hp, respectively. Now, AMG is filling out the bottom of the range with the new GT 53 4-Door Coupe. It’s considerably less extreme than its siblings, but “entry-level” still means 536 horsepower in this neighborhood. The first generation was practically a one-to-one rivalry with the 8 Series and M8 Gran Coupe. Today, it’s a different landscape.

The AMG GT 53 Trades Power for Range

Unlike the GT 55 and GT 63, which use three axial-flux electric motors, the GT 53 relies on two permanently excited synchronous motors. Together, they produce 536 hp and 590 lb-ft of torque and deliver AMG Performance 4Matic+ all-wheel drive. Mercedes quotes a 0-60 mph time of 3.4 seconds using a one-foot rollout, while top speed is electronically limited to 143 mph. It’s all electric, but if you’re feeling nostalgic, the GT 53 can even replicate engine sounds from the old car’s inline-six. Pop it into Sport+ mode and you’ll “hear” the “roar” of an inline six — inside the cabin only, of course.

Where the GT 53 really separates itself is range. Its 106-kWh battery delivers an estimated maximum of 809 kilometers — 503 miles — on the WLTP cycle, substantially more than either of the more powerful versions. EPA figures haven’t been announced, so don’t expect that 500-mile figure to translate directly to U.S. testing. The 800-volt architecture also supports up to 600-kW DC fast charging. Mercedes says the GT 53 can add as much as 534 kilometers, or roughly 332 miles, of WLTP range in ten minutes under ideal conditions. A 10-to-80-percent charge can take as little as 11 minutes.

BMW Doesn’t Really Have an Answer Anymore

A few years ago, BMW’s answer would have been obvious: the 8 Series Gran Coupe. The M850i xDrive in particular combined four doors, grand-touring proportions, all-wheel drive, and a 523-hp twin-turbo V8. Its 3.9-second sprint to 60 mph even put it surprisingly close to the new electric AMG GT 53. Sure, the 8 Series never went electric. But the performance specs and segment positioning are an obvious match.

Or, they would be, but the 8 Series is gone. BMW ended M8 production in October 2025, while the remaining 8 Series models stayed in production for the U.S. through April 2026. There is currently no direct successor. The i5 M60 is electric and quick, but it’s fundamentally a 5 Series sedan rather than a low-slung luxury grand tourer. The M4 and i4 are considerably smaller — one only has two doors. Moving upward gets you into the 7 Series, which plays an entirely different role.

That leaves Mercedes-AMG occupying an interesting piece of territory essentially uncontested by BMW. Audi sort of has an answer in the RS e-tron GT. Porsche’s Taycan, similarly, makes for an interesting cross-shop. It seems BMW just isn’t all that interested in the electric Grand Tourer segment right now. The GT 53 is expected to reach the U.S. in early 2027, following the GT 55’s arrival later this year. U.S. pricing hasn’t been announced, but in Germany the GT 53 starts at €115,430.