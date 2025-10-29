Hours after its reveal, the MINI Paul Smith Edition has made its first public appearance at the Japan Mobility Show. We’re in Tokyo to capture the latest collaboration between two British icons, showcased here in all three body styles. The car can be ordered as a hatchback with either three or five doors, or as a convertible.

All versions share key design elements, including Nottingham Green body accents and 18-inch Night Flash Spoke wheels. MINI’s logos at the front and rear are finished in dark blue, while Paul Smith’s signature is subtly embedded into the horizontal bar between the taillights. The designer’s signature “Signature Stripe” motif appears on the roof, but only on the driver’s side. Alternatively, the roof can be finished in black with dark stripes. The latter version can only be had with a panoramic sunroof.

These details aside, the color palette is where things really get interesting. Unlike any other F65, F66, or F67, the Paul Smith Edition can be ordered in Inspired White or Statement Grey. As shown on the convertible, Midnight Black is also available if you want to play it safe. We have a feeling most customers will likely gravitate toward the two exclusive hues. Both pay homage to classic Minis before BMW took over. The white finish is inspired by Classic Mini Beige, while the bluish-tinted grey recalls the 1959 Mini Austin Seven.

MINI brought both left- and right-hand-drive versions of the Paul Smith Edition to Tokyo, each featuring knitted surfaces across the door panels and dashboard. The sports seats are upholstered in artificial leather finished in Nightshade Blue, complemented by knitted textile inserts. A highlight is the steering wheel’s bottom spoke, wrapped in colorful fabric that echoes the recurring stripe theme.

Additional details include new Dark Steel trim for the tweeters and cupholders, along with aluminum side sills engraved with an uplifting message: “Everyday is a new beginning!” Even the floor mats get a unique touch with a hand-drawn, stylized rabbit motif. The finishing flourish appears in the circular display, where MINI has added three selectable Paul Smith backgrounds for use in Personal Mode.

The MINI Paul Smith Edition is already available to order in the UK with both combustion engines and electric drivetrains. However, it’s not offered as a John Cooper Works model. Can’t have it all…