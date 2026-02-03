It might be surprising to some, but the MINI Countryman represents nearly a third of MINI’s total sales. The EV version specifically saw sales rise almost 82% globally last year. Less surprising, then, is news that MINI has opted for a “more of a good thing” approach. The Countryman EV sees a significant range increase for models produced from March 2026 — at least in several European countries. It comes by way of updated hardware including a new silicon carbide inverter and wheel bearings that offer lower rolling resistance. The car’s high voltage storage system also gets a bit more capable, now storing 65.2 kWh of power. Elsewhere, the Countryman EV gains the John Cooper Works Style Package. It adds aggressive black details that call to mind what a JCW Countryman EV might look like — if MINI made one, that is. Overall, the changes are all positive and will likely allow the Countryman EV to continue to be a popular choice.

2026 MINI Countryman EV Electric Motor and Performance

Despite small changes in the SUV’s EV powertrain, the 2026 Countryman makes the same power as before. In the U.S., that means exclusively all-wheel drive, dual-motor models making 308 horsepower and 364 pound-feet of torque. MINI Says the Countryman SE (all-wheel drive) will accelerate from zero to 60 mph in 5.4 seconds. Our SE ALL4 review has more about driving impressions. The rest of the world enjoys a front-wheel drive standard model. Its power is also unchanged at 204 (metric) horsepower and 250 Nm of torque.

2026 MINI Countryman EV Charging and Range

From March 2026, most European markets will see the range boost we detailed in the introductory paragraph. The new and improved Countryman EV will enjoy traveling up to 501 km on a full charge (measured via WLTP; front-wheel drive model). All-wheel drive models still see a nice boon, with range growing to 467 km. The U.S. is not confirmed for these changes as of this writing. For now, U.S. drivers will need to make do with the 212-mile EPA estimate (with 18-inch wheels). Regardless of where you are in the world, the Countryman EV charges quick, from 10 to 80 percent in under 30 minutes with DC charging.

Interior and Cargo Space

MINI has streamlined the interior choices to reflect its sustainability push; Vescin/cloth upholstery is the sole seating option. The seats offer decent side bolstering for spirited driving, though they forgo power adjustment in favor of manual controls. That simplicity fits the brand’s back-to-basics ethos, even if some buyers will miss the convenience. Comfort isn’t overlooked, however — both the front seats and steering wheel are heated, and a panoramic moonroof comes standard. Together, those touches create an atmosphere that manages to feel cozy and premium without losing MINI’s signature sense of fun. None of this, of course, is new for the 2026 model year.

Practicality is another strong suit of the electric Countryman. As a true compact SUV, it delivers the kind of cargo space buyers expect from the segment. With the rear seats folded flat, there’s an impressive 56.2 cubic feet of room to work with, while leaving them upright still provides a useful 24.8 cubic feet. Those numbers easily outclass similarly shaped rivals like the Volvo EX30, which offers just 31.9 cubic feet with the seats down and a modest 11.2 cubic feet behind the second row.

2026 Countryman EV Technology and Connectivity

As is the case with in-cabin digs, the new Countryman EV has no changes to tech or connectivity. There’s one small exception: the Countryman EV will now come with one physical key and one “keycard” key, in lieu of two fobs. Otherwise, expect the same circular OLED screen powered by OS 9. In-car gaming, a head-up display, and wireless device charging are all complimentary inclusions. The Iconic Trim houses the rest of the best tech, but at $3,400 it’s a hard sell. However, it does add power seats, a decent Harman/Kardon sound system, augmented reality navigation, and lots of driver aids we’ll get to in a second.

Safety and Driver Assistance Features

For continuities sake: the Iconic Trim includes Parking Assistant and Driving Assistant Plus. The 360-degree camera and self-park functionality of Park Plus makes it a fantastic add. The only way to get semi-autonomous driving in traffic is by stepping up to the $2,400 Comfort Package Max. It’s a dubious value especially if you’ve already loaded up on options. Like last year, the Comfort Package Plus is the smart buy; $1,500 adds AR-assisted navigation and the self-parking goodies. Standard equipment is also pretty good on the Countryman EV. Active Blind Spot Detection, Frontal Collision Warning, and Lane Departure Warning are all complimentary.

2026 MINI Countryman EV Pricing

The U.S. sees no price increases year-over-year for the MINI Countryman SE ALL4. This parallels nicely with the gas-powered 2026 MINI Countryman. Of course, since little changes, that’s almost a requirement. So, for $45,200 (before $1,175 destination and handling), the Countryman EV is decidedly not middle of the pack. The Kia Niro EV and Volvo EX30 both start a few thousand dollars cheaper. That said, the Countryman EV does offer a splash of personality decidedly lacking from the competition.

2026 MINI Countryman EV: Our Take

Is the Countryman EV a little bit expensive? Yes. Do we wish — especially for the U.S. market — that it had a little bit more range? Sure. Is “MINI-ness” at an all-time low? Maybe, since this is the biggest MINI to date by a wide margin. However, the Countryman EV’s good performance and excellent standard features make it a plenty viable option for people who want an EV with some spunk. Don’t be fooled by initial MSRP comparisons; the MINI comes standard with a lot of stuff that the competition only offers with a hefty upcharge. The small electric SUV segment has blossomed, but the MINI remains competitive. It’s worth adding it to your short list if you’re in the market.