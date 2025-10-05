BMW’s Neue Klasse era is about to enter full swing with the upcoming BMW i3 Sedan (NA0), the brand’s next-generation electric 3 Series. Built entirely on the new Neue Klasse platform, this isn’t a modified version of today’s G20 3 Series — it’s a clean-sheet electric architecture and design that will define BMW’s future lineup of sedans. After the iX3 (NA5) kicks things off in 2025-2026, the i3 Sedan will follow in 2026 as the second Neue Klasse model, combining long-range efficiency, ultra-fast charging, and promising great BMW dynamics.

Production and Timeline

Series production of the i3 Sedan will begin in July 2026 at BMW’s Munich Plant, which will become one of the first BMW facilities fully dedicated to electric-vehicle manufacturing. According to sources, U.S.-spec production is scheduled to start in November 2026, with Europe-bound deliveries beginning around the same time. The performance-focused i3 M60 xDrive is expected to enter production in March 2027. European production is planned to continue through October 2034, signaling that BMW expects this to be a long-running core model.

Model Lineup

As of now, the BMW i3 (NA0) is expected to launch with the following versions, yet keep in mind that none of these have been confirmed by BMW at this point:

i3 20 – entry-level single-motor model

i3 40 – mid-range rear-wheel-drive variant

i3 40 xDrive – dual-motor all-wheel drive

i3 50 – high-output long-range version

i3 50 xDrive – xDrive variant and first launch model in America

i3 M60 xDrive – high-performance flagship

Sources indicate the i3 50 xDrive will be the launch version, with the 40 xDrive and M60 xDrive joining the lineup within a year.

Powertrain and Battery Technology

The i3 Sedan will feature BMW’s sixth-generation eDrive system, first previewed in the iX3 SUV. This next-gen architecture introduces cylindrical battery cells in place of prismatic units, providing:

20 % higher energy density

30 % faster charging capability

25 % better overall efficiency

The new batteries operate on an 800-volt architecture, enabling charging speeds of up to 405 kW in the iX3. We expect similar charging speeds in the higher priced i3 models. BMW says the system can recover roughly 350 kilometers (217 miles) of range (WLTP cycle) in 10 minutes under ideal conditions.

As before, both rear- and all-wheel-drive configurations will be available, but always with a rear-wheel drivetrain as the starting point. Thermal management and energy recovery systems have also been redesigned to improve consistency under high-load driving.

Range and Charging

The Neue Klasse i3 Sedan will share much of its electrical architecture with the iX3 50 xDrive but should benefit from improved aerodynamics and lower weight. BMW is quoting a WLTP maximum range of 500 miles (805 km WLTP) for the iX3, and insiders suggest the i3 Sedan could reach a similar range, again on the WLTP cycle. EPA estimates are always lower. In North America, the i3 will adopt the NACS (North American Charging Standard) port, giving owners access to Tesla’s Supercharger network alongside other networks.

Interior and Technology

Inside, the Neue Klasse i3 will debut BMW’s iDrive X operating system, featuring a simplified user interface and enhanced voice interaction. A new Panoramic Vision display projects information across the base of the windshield, replacing traditional instrument clusters.

A 17.9-inch center display serves as the primary infotainment hub, while the steering wheel’s minimalist design will feature haptic buttons. Sustainable materials, renewable fabrics, and advanced ambient lighting will set the tone for BMW’s next-generation cabin aesthetic.

Design and Exterior Details

Recent spy photos reveal the i3 Sedan wearing what appear to be production-ready headlights and taillights, marking a transition from concept to reality. The car adopts elongated kidneys integrated with slim LED headlights, echoing the Vision Neue Klasse’s design language.

Retractable door handles, a smoothed-out body surface, and new aero wheel designs improve efficiency and give the i3 a futuristic yet bold presence. Camouflage still conceals finer details around the rear quarter and Hofmeister kink, but the overall silhouette confirms a strong resemblance to the next-generation 3 Series (G50).

BMW is testing both left- and right-hand-drive prototypes, confirming global market availability from the outset.

Competition and Positioning

BMW is positioning the i3 Sedan squarely against the Tesla Model 3, Polestar 2, and upcoming electric sedans from Mercedes-Benz and Audi. The i3 50 xDrive will likely rival the Tesla Model 3 Long Range in both price and performance, while the M60 xDrive could compete directly with the Model 3 Performance and higher-end Lucid Air Pure.

With a projected starting price around $50,000 in the U.S., the i3 Sedan is expected to serve as the electric equivalent of the current 330i — offering BMW’s signature dynamics in a fully electric form.