Article Summary After being on sale for a decade, the BMW M2 is finally getting xDrive.

The all-paw version is coming for the 2027 model year and might bring along a fresh color: Borusan Turkish Blue.

The M2 xDrive will fly under the radar as BMW is unlikely to make any design changes.

BMW’s Track Package for the M2 has only whetted our appetite for what lies ahead for the G87. An xDrive version is an open secret, having been inadvertently listed on the company’s website for a few hours. While purists may scoff at the idea of an M2 sending power to all four wheels, there’s no reason for concern. The rear-wheel-drive version is here to stay, along with its manual gearbox.

For all-weather capability, the M2 xDrive will be the one to get. Although it will inevitably be heavier, drivers likely won’t notice the added mass. After all, the RWD model isn’t exactly a lightweight car either, so those extra pounds won’t be the end of the world. For reference, the M240i xDrive weighs 121 lbs (55 kg) more than its two-wheel-drive counterpart.

The benefits of xDrive are undeniable, as AWD will turn the M2 into a true all-season daily driver. You might not need that second car on a rainy day anymore. In parts of the world with proper winters, it could be the M car many have been waiting for. If it follows the M4’s formula, the smallest M car could still offer a pure 2WD mode. Its bigger brother still delivers the tail-happy behavior enthusiasts expect after completely turning off the dynamic stability control system.

A more affordable alternative to the M4 xDrive is something BMW fans have long wanted. But how much will it cost? Given the $5,100 gap between the M4 Competition and M4 Competition xDrive, we expect a comparable premium. Hopefully, it lands closer to the $2,000 difference between the M240i and M240i xDrive. With the base M2 starting at $70,350, it’s reasonable to estimate the M2 xDrive will begin at around $73,000–$74,000.

From what we’ve heard, there won’t be any design differences between the two M2 variants. BMW might add an xDrive badge at the rear to distinguish them, but don’t expect anything significant. We also wouldn’t hold our breath for yellow daytime running lights, as last year’s CS special edition didn’t have them either.

We have heard a new color is on the way, though it’s not entirely new to the brand. Codenamed “P93,” Borusan Turkish Blue is already available on several models, just not the M2. Its origins trace back to the signature color of the M4 GT4 race cars run by Borusan Otomotiv Motorsport. We counted no fewer than 45 models and variants on the BMW Individual Visualizer, either as a primary finish or as part of the 7 Series’ two-tone scheme.

The M2 xDrive is shaping up to be another win for BMW, though we wonder whether it might cannibalize M4 xDrive sales. That’s a potential issue the M division may have to face, but customers will ultimately benefit from the expanded choice. The only real way for the G87 formula to evolve further before the generation ends in 2029 would be with a CSL version. BMW has left the door open for an ultimate M2, but even if it gets the green light, don’t expect it to arrive anytime soon.

Meanwhile, the M2 xDrive is coming for the 2027 model year, with its premiere just months away.