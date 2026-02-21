Tesla’s Supercharger network has long been considered the gold standard of EV charging in the United States — fast, reliable, and widespread. Now, BMW owners can finally tap into it. Tesla has opened its Supercharger network to non-Tesla EVs, and with the right adapter, charging a BMW i4 (and other compatible models) at a Tesla Supercharger is surprisingly straightforward.

Here’s everything you need to know.

The Adapter You Need: Electron Vortex Plus

The key piece of hardware that makes this possible is the Electron Vortex Plus, the latest adapter from Electron — an upgrade to their original Vortex model. It bridges the gap between Tesla’s NACS (North American Charging Standard) port on the Supercharger cable and the CCS inlet on your BMW.

Build quality is impressive. The adapter feels solid and well-engineered — not something you’d be afraid to throw in a bag or leave in your car. After several weeks of real-world use, it has performed without a single issue.

Here’s how it works: one side of the adapter accepts the NACS plug from the Tesla charger, and the other side features a CCS connector that plugs directly into your BMW i4. There’s a button on the bottom to release the adapter from the cable, and a switch on top to disconnect it from the car.

Electron Vortex Plus specs at a glance:

Rated current: 500 amps

Rated voltage: 1,000V

Weatherproofing: IP67

Operating temperature range: -22°F to 122°F (-30°C to 50°C)

Weight: 2.1 lbs

Certification: SGS approved (rigorous third-party safety testing)

According to Lectron, the adapter also includes a built-in thermal protection system. If it gets too warm during a session, it will throttle charging power. If temperatures rise to a critical level, it will shut down the charging process entirely — a smart safety feature that protects both the adapter and your car. You can buy the adapter here.

Not All Superchargers Are Created Equal — Know Before You Plug In

Tesla’s Supercharger network spans three generations: V2, V3, and V4. Beyond differences in charging speed, there’s a practical distinction worth knowing: older V2 stations typically have the charging cable positioned on the left side of the unit, which was designed for Teslas with their port on that side.

At newer or better-configured stations, you’ll find charging cables on both the left and right sides of the stall, allowing non-Tesla vehicles — like the BMW i4 with its right-side CCS port — to park in a single space and charge without awkward cable stretching. When scouting a Supercharger location, it’s worth checking the station layout in advance.

Is Your BMW Compatible? Check Before You Go

Here’s the important caveat: not every BMW EV is currently plug-and-play ready for Tesla Superchargers.

The BMW i4 works today. However, models like the 2026 BMW iX and the BMW i5 require a software update before they can access the Tesla Supercharger network. BMW USA has confirmed that the OTA update is expected to roll out within the next month or two.

How to check if your BMW is ready:

1. Open the My BMW app

2. Select your vehicle profile

3. Navigate to the Charging section

4. Look for an option to add a DC or AC adapter

If the option is there, you’re good to go. If it isn’t, your car likely needs the software update. It’s also worth noting that some users have reported success plugging in without the adapter option visible in the app — the Tesla app method (explained below) may still work in those cases.

Once you’ve added the adapter in the My BMW app, the app will let you filter charging stations and identify which Tesla Supercharger locations are compatible with BMW vehicles.

Two Ways to Charge Your BMW at a Tesla Supercharger

Method 1: Plug & Charge via My BMW App

This is the more seamless option for regular use. Set up a Shell Recharge contract through the My BMW app. Once configured, the contract syncs to your car’s system. When you plug in at a compatible Tesla Supercharger, the session starts automatically — no app fumbling required. Charging status will appear both in the My BMW app and on your car’s display.

Method 2: Use the Tesla App

This method works even if you don’t have the plug-and-charge setup configured yet.

1. Pull up to the Supercharger station

2. Open the Tesla app

3. Find the charging station in the app

4. Select your specific stall (e.g., Stall 4A)

5. The session will initiate — plug in and you’re charging

What Does It Cost?

Pricing at Tesla Superchargers varies by time of day. During peak hours, expect to pay around 63 cents per kWh. Off-peak rates drop to roughly 36 cents per kWh — a significant difference if you have flexibility in your schedule.

Tesla also offers a monthly membership plan that further reduces your per-kWh cost, which could be worth considering if you plan to use the Supercharger network regularly.

Real-World Performance

Testing in sub-40°F conditions, the Electron Vortex Plus performed without issue. Charging speeds on the BMW i4 were consistent with what you’d expect at a standard CCS network — no degradation attributable to the adapter. Cold weather didn’t appear to affect the adapter’s functionality, though as with all DC fast charging, battery pre-conditioning can help optimize your charging rate in low temperatures. The ideal charging conditions, as with any EV, are in the 70–80°F range for peak performance.

Lots of Charging Options Today

The Tesla Supercharger network is now a legitimate option for BMW EV owners, and the Electron Vortex Plus makes accessing it simple and reliable. Between the Supercharger network, Ionna (which continues to expand), and Electrify America, the charging infrastructure available to BMW EV owners is stronger than ever — making longer road trips far less of a concern.

If you run into any issues charging your BMW at a Tesla Supercharger, drop your experience in the comments. We’ll do our best to address common problems and can relay feedback directly to BMW’s US charging team.