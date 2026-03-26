Article Summary MANHART's turbo upgrade and MHtronik powerbox push the S68 V8 hybrid system from 727 hp to 910 hp and torque from 1,000 Nm to 1,200 Nm.

Suspension can be upgraded via H&R lowering springs or KW Variant 4 coilovers; exhaust is replaced with a stainless MANHART unit with four matt black 115 mm tips.

Wheel options range from the cast Concave One (21/22-inch) to the forged Concave One Forged in 22-inch all around, with configurable rim colors.

The G91 BMW M5 Touring makes 727 hp and 1,000 Nm of torque from a plug-in hybrid powertrain. That’s supercar numbers in a car with enough boot space for a long weekend with kids and luggage. But for some tuners, that’s not enough.

Please welcome the Manhart MH5 900E Touring. A turbo upgrade on the S68 V8, combined with MANHART’s MHtronik powerbox, pushes the hybrid system of the G91 M5 Touring to 910 hp and 1,200 Nm — up 183 hp and 200 Nm from stock. The exhaust is swapped out too: a stainless steel MANHART unit with valve control, four matte black 115 mm tailpipes, and Race downpipes that are export-only given the lack of TÜV approval.

Suspension comes in two flavors. MANHART lowering springs made with H&R, or the KW Variant 4 coilover kit if you want something more adjustable. Both drop the ride height. Brakes stay stock on this particular car, though MANHART will discuss upgrades if you ask.

Bodywork is kept relatively minimal — stripes and brand lettering from MANHART’s in-house decal set, nothing structural. The M5 doesn’t really need help looking aggressive, so that’s probably wise. The wheels are the bigger statement anyway. Base option is the Concave One in silk-matte black: 10.5×21 and 11.5×22 inches with 285/35 and 305/30 rubber. Step up to the forged version and you get 10.5×22 front, 11.5×22 rear, shod in 295/30ZR22 and 315/30ZR22. Colors are custom on request.

The interior of the MH5 900E was altered with floor mats featuring embroidered MANHART lettering. A MANHART Alcantara headliner was also added. Other than that, it’s your normal M5 interior. Of course, you can always add more carbon fiber through the BMW M Performance Parts program.

No pricing is available online, so to get the full package cost, feel free to reach out to manhart-automotive.de.