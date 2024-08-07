The 2024 BMW 750e is one of the two plug-in hybrid models in BMW’s new 7 Series lineup, the other being the BMW M760e—a remarkable car that, unfortunately, is not available in the United States. For those who aren’t ready to transition fully to an electric vehicle like the i7, the 750e presents a compelling alternative. In this video review, we collaborated with our video editor, Nate Risch, to explore the 750e from a unique perspective. Rather than focusing on its design and extensive tech features, we chose to highlight its efficiency and fuel economy in everyday driving scenarios. But first, let’s talk specs.

Powertrain and Performance

The 2024 BMW 750e xDrive is powered by a 3.0-liter inline-six engine paired with an electric motor. This combination produces a total output of 483 horsepower and 516 lb-ft of torque. The hybrid system allows the 750e to accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in just 4.8 seconds. The electric motor alone delivers 194 horsepower and 206 lb-ft of torque, making it capable of handling most urban driving scenarios without engaging the gasoline engine.

Efficiency and Electric Range

The 750e’s plug-in hybrid system offers an all-electric range of up to 36 miles on a full charge, according to BMW’s estimates. This range makes it practical for daily commutes, significantly reducing the need for gasoline. When the battery is depleted, the vehicle achieves an average fuel economy of around 22 mpg. Regular charging can improve these figures, making the 750e a highly efficient option for both city and highway driving.

Charging Capabilities

The 2024 BMW 750e is equipped with a 14.4 kWh battery. Charging the battery fully takes about 3 to 4 hours using a Level 2 AC charger, and over 8 hours with a standard household outlet. Although it does not support DC fast-charging, the available charging options are sufficient for regular use, ensuring the vehicle is ready for daily activities without long downtimes.

The 2024 BMW 750e has a starting price of $107,000. In contrast, the cheapest BMW i7 eDrive50 has an MSRP of $105,700 while the entry-level 740i starts at $96,400. So with all these figures out of the way, let’s dive in and see what it means to daily drive a BMW 750e PHEV. As always, please don’t forget to like the video and subscribe to our channel!