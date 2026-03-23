Article Summary Luxembourg's Grand Ducal Police is receiving 81 new BMWs in 2026, with 56 BMW X3s designated as frontline patrol vehicles and 25 units serving as unmarked cars.

BMW has supplied police and emergency services for over 60 years, with its vehicles used by forces in Germany, the UK, Belgium, Dubai, and beyond — including 80,000+ police motorcycles across 150 countries.

The electric transition is already underway, with BMW presenting EV-ready X3 and X1 emergency vehicles at Rettmobil 2025 and the i5 already spotted in Munich police livery.

Luxembourg’s Grand Ducal Police is adding 81 new BMWs to its fleet this year, including 56 X3s destined for frontline patrol duty. The remaining 25 vehicles will serve as unmarked units for plainclothes and specialist operations. It’s a major investment — and it’s the latest chapter in a relationship between BMW and law enforcement that stretches back more than 60 years.

Why the BMW X3?

The X3 isn’t a glamorous choice, but it’s the right one. It offers a high driving position, plenty of space for police equipment, strong all-wheel drive capability, and the kind of durability that holds up under 24/7 shift work. BMW’s Authority Vehicles division prepares these cars specifically for law enforcement, reinforcing the electrical system to handle emergency lighting, radios, and specialist gear from the factory up.

Germany: Where It All Started

BMW’s relationship with police is deeply rooted in Germany, where high-speed Autobahn patrol demands genuinely fast, reliable vehicles. The E39 5 Series Touring became iconic in silver-and-green German police livery — hundreds of thousands of kilometers logged across German motorways. The tradition continues today with the current 5 Series Touring and X3, and BMW has even begun rolling out the electric iX1 to German forces, pointing toward where patrol cars are headed next.

Belgium, Luxembourg, and 800+ Police Motorcycles

The Benelux region has a particularly strong BMW presence on two wheels. More than 800 BMW R 1250 RT-P motorcycles have been delivered to Belgian and Luxembourgish police, military, and security services in recent years alone. Antwerp’s police force recently took 22 new units. The R 1250 RT-P is the de facto standard for European police motorcycle units — and with BMW Motorrad operating over 80,000 police motors across 150 countries worldwide, that’s not a title it’s giving up any time soon.

According to official figures published on its website, the Grand-Ducal police force had 966 vehicles at its disposal in February 2026.

The Electric Wave Is Coming

Perhaps the most significant development in BMW’s law enforcement story right now is electrification. Earlier this year, BMW presented emergency-service-ready versions of the X3 and X1 at the Rettmobil trade fair, and the i5 has already been spotted wearing Munich Police livery on test. Several Swiss and German departments already run the i3. The transition from diesel patrol cars to EVs is no longer theoretical — it’s happening, and BMW is leading it.

Luxembourg Is in Good Company

The 56 X3s heading to the Grand Ducal Police are part of something bigger than a fleet renewal. They’re a reminder that across Europe, from the Autobahn to the Ardennes, police forces keep coming back to the same brand. The reasons — reliability, performance, factory-level law enforcement preparation, and a growing electric lineup — aren’t going away.

Bavaria’s finest are now Luxembourg’s finest too.

[Source: Billia Group]