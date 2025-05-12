BMW is bringing a fleet of emergency vehicles to RettMobil 2025, the world’s leading trade fair for rescue and mobility, held in Fulda, Germany. Among the highlights is the new BMW X3 (G45), presented in several specially configured versions for fire departments and other emergency services.

BMW X3: Ready for Any Mission

The all-new BMW X3 is showing its versatility and safety credentials by appearing at RettMobil as a fully-equipped fire service vehicle. Available in multiple configurations, the BMW X3 for emergency services showcases special liveries and technical solutions tailored to different mission profiles.

Key visual elements include high-visibility fire department wraps paired with a multi-part light signaling system, whose main units are seamlessly integrated into the roof rails. Emergency crews can choose between DBS 4000 or DBS 5000 signaling systems, both of which include digital radio pre-installation and optional additional antennas.

For enhanced visibility, the roof-mounted beacons can be complemented by LED flashers integrated into the exterior mirrors and rear tailgate. These upgrades ensure the vehicle remains highly visible in all emergency scenarios.

Powered by a four-cylinder diesel engine in the BMW X3 20d xDrive, the SUV also comes with a dedicated auxiliary battery featuring two external power sockets, allowing emergency teams to recharge mission-critical equipment on the go. A 2-kilogram fire extinguisher is also fitted as standard for initial firefighting response.

BMW X1 xDrive25e: Emission-Free Response Vehicle

Alongside the X3, BMW is also presenting the BMW X1 (U11) in fire service livery. This more compact model, shown as a BMW X1 xDrive25e plug-in hybrid, offers an electric-only range of up to 83 kilometers (WLTP), making it ideal for short-range, emission-free operations.

The fire department X1 is equally equipped with a roof-mounted light bar, front LED flashers, and additional LEDs in the tailgate area, ensuring full compliance with emergency vehicle visibility standards.

Special Appearance: BMW M2 G87 with Police and Tuning Gear

BMW’s emergency vehicle showcase wouldn’t be complete without something to grab enthusiasts’ attention. Enter the BMW M2 (G87), presented in police livery and enhanced by AC Schnitzer tuning. Already revealed at the Essen Motor Show as part of the “Tune it! Safe!” campaign, this high-performance patrol car is back on display in Fulda.