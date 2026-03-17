Article Summary The BMW X3 xDrive30e PHEV delivers 295 hp, a 0–62 mph time of 6.2 seconds, and up to 56 miles of electric range — but only rewards owners who commit to regular charging.

The G45 generation brings bolder styling and a more spacious rear cabin, though some interior material choices feel like a step down from the previous model's premium feel.

At nearly €83,000 as tested, it's expensive for a 2-liter SUV, but its driving dynamics, efficiency potential, and all-round ability make it hard to dismiss.

The BMW X3 is an institution. It has become one of those default premium SUVs people buy when they want something that does everything well and offends nobody. That’s a bit boring, frankly, but also hard to argue with. The latest one is bigger, bolder, and more digital, and while there’s a really exciting M50 at the top of the range, the plug-in hybrid xDrive30e is quick enough for most people, and it can be really efficient.

The big advantage of the PHEV is that you can achieve remarkably high efficiency numbers. You can easily get it up to 55 mpg (4.3 l/100 km) or better without changing your driving habits.

As with any plug-in hybrid, the whole trick only works if you actually plug the thing in. Treat it like a normal petrol SUV, and you’ve basically paid extra to carry around a battery for no good reason. But if you do commit to never running it with an empty battery, the rewards are very tempting.

BMW X3 xDrive30e Good Strong performance with good efficiency

Agile, sporty handling for its size and weight

Generous electric range covers most daily driving Bad No DC fast-charging

Battery cuts boot space significantly

Interior materials feel below par for the price

Good Performance For A Four Cylinder

The X3 xDrive30e delivers plenty of straight-line performance thanks to a combined output of 295 horsepower and a peak torque of 332 lb-ft (450 Nm), allowing it to accelerate to 62 mph (100 km/h) in 6.2 seconds. That’s one tenth quicker than the 30i variant, which has almost 50 less horsepower and 37 lb-ft (50 Nm) less torque, but is also 375 lbs (170 kg) lighter.

The 30e powertrain is based around a variant of the same B48 you find in the non-hybrid model, and it makes 190 hp and 229 lb-ft (310 Nm) on its own. When the battery is low, you do notice the difference. It never turns into a slug, but it loses that immediate, elastic shove that makes the 30e feel so alert when there’s charge to play with. This is the built-in irritation of most PHEVs: they’re at their best when their electrical half is awake.

I spent a lot of time in Sport mode, though not with everything turned up to eleven. My preferred setup was Sport for the powertrain and Comfort for the suspension, and that turned out to be the sweet spot. It gave the X3 a keener, more eager character without making it thump and fidget over every broken patch of road like a hot hatch trying too hard.

Sport keeps the engine on all the time, and it did push my fuel consumption to around 17 mpg (14 l/100 km), but it felt eager to pull and pretty lively, making the car feel smaller and lighter than it actually is—it never feels like almost 4,600 lbs (2.1 tons), even though that’s what it weighs with a driver onboard.

If you crank everything up to its most aggressive setting and firm up the suspension, the transformation it undergoes is surprising. It sharpens up a lot, and it feels really nimble and playful, which isn’t something you expect in an SUV. It stays flat through corners with the stiff suspension setting, but it makes the ride quite jiggly over uneven roads. The soft suspension setting feels the most natural for the X3, and even if there’s more body movement, it’s still fun and sporty.

No Need To Plug In. Unless You Want To

Modern PHEVs like the X3 no longer have a charge mode that allows you to replenish the battery while on the move. You can set the car to Sport mode, which keeps the engine on at all times and prevents the remaining electric range from draining (and sometimes it even climbs slightly), but the only way to top up the battery is to plug it in.

There are a lot of PHEV drivers out there who never plug in their cars and just drive them like normal hybrids. This is a mistake, and it can end up costing them more in fuel than if they bought the same car with the same engine but without the electrification. That’s why it’s a bit of a missed opportunity for BMW to not offer DC fast-charging for its PHEVs, like Mercedes, whose GLC 300e can charge at up to 60 kW, going from 10% to 80% in 30 minutes. Knowing it takes this little to charge should encourage owners to plug in more often.

The X3 30e only supports AC charging up to 11 kW, so it can take over three hours for it to get its 19.7 kWh battery pack fully topped up. It does have a decent WLTP electric range rating of up to 56 miles (90 km) and you should have no problem getting over 40 miles (65 km) even in colder weather.

In EV mode, the X3 feels more than up to the job for daily driving with its motor producing 185 lb-ft (250 Nm) of torque. It’s smooth, quiet, and punchy enough off the line that you rarely feel short-changed in town. It also gets BMW’s now-familiar Hans Zimmer-generated acceleration sound, which adds a futuristic twist to the whole experience.

The Design Is Controversial

The G45 X3 is the fourth generation of the model and it sits on an identical wheelbase to its predecessor. It’s just over an inch longer overall and marginally wider, but it’s about half an inch shorter. The result are slightly different proportions that give it a surprisingly different looking stance.

The door handles are placed below the side crease rather than on it, which helps it look a bit more hunkered down from the side, where you also notice that its front and rear fascias are a lot more vertical. I’m still not entirely convinced the new X3 is prettier than the old one. The previous model had a cleaner, more classic BMW look, whereas this one seems determined to announce itself more loudly.

The headlights are placed higher than in the older model, making the front look more upright and aggressive in an SUV way (not a sports car way as before). From the rear, the very wide light clusters help make the car look wide and planted, which is further emphasized by the fact that it has a wider rear track and body.

It seems as if BMW took risks with the design it approved for its global bestseller and produced a vehicle whose look may polarize opinions more so than the outgoing model, which had a more subdued and typical traditional BMW aesthetic. These cars have been on sale for over a year now and I see plenty of them out and about, but I’m still not sure how I feel about the design.

BMW has clearly taken more risks here than you might expect on one of its global bestsellers. Whether that’s confidence or over-styling will depend entirely on your tolerance of BMW’s current design language. I will say it looked especially good with the more aggressive M Pack exterior.

The Interior Could Have Been Better In Quality

Inside, BMW has gone for a more daring mix of materials, and not all of it works. The knitted fabric-like trim looks modern and is unusual, but it does not feel more expensive than the soft-touch materials in the old car. It appears as if BMW is trying to pass what looks like a cost-cutting measure as something new and fancy.

I’m a fan of the new pods that bring the door handles and other controls together and surround them with a strip of illumination. Visually, this works really well and it’s one detail I couldn’t stop looking at while I had the car, especially at night. However, the materials and feel of the switches in this area aren’t great, and it seems like a weird miss for BMW not to make this frequent touchpoint feel more premium.

My tester had the amber leather interior, which is really striking and luxurious, and it helps lift the ambiance of an otherwise pretty gray cabin.

The driving position, though, is pure BMW. You sit lower and more cocooned than in many rival SUVs, which helps it feel more driver-focused without sacrificing that high-riding sense of security buyers in this class seem to crave like a dietary supplement.

It doesn’t feel quite as sporty to sit in as a Macan, but the X3 does give you more of a feeling that you own the road than the Porsche, which is important for many SUV buyers and probably part of the reason why the X3 has been so successful.

Looking out over the vast, flat bonnet is a slightly odd experience. It gives the X3 a chunky, substantial feel from behind the wheel, but it also makes you feel like you’re trying to park the bridge of an aircraft carrier. You’re often left guessing where the corners of the vehicle are, and you will need to rely on sensors and cameras more than in the previous model.

Even though the G45 has the same wheelbase as the G01, the rear seat feels more spacious and accommodating. Checking the dimensions of the two generations doesn’t confirm this impression, though, as BMW lists the rear legroom for both generations at 36.4 inches.

That being said, the combination of materials and textures and the lack of ambient lighting in the back do make it feel a bit cheap.

Unlike in the brand’s smaller models, the X3 still retains the rotary iDrive control surrounded by shortcuts. This also makes the user experience in the G45 more premium than in smaller BMWs, although it’s likely going away either with a future LCI model, which will align itself more with the fully electric iX3.

The 30e model takes a practicality hit compared to non-plug-in models because its battery takes up space under the trunk floor. This reduces the total possible load volume from 20.1 cu-ft (570 liters) to 16.2 cu-ft (460 liters) and it also means there’s not enough room under the false floor to store charging paraphernalia, which will flop around from side to side in the trunk.

Should I Buy One?

While the interior may have taken a turn for the controversial with its material choices and elimination of even more physical buttons, the X3 G45 is still easily good enough to recommend. The plug-in hybrid makes a lot of sense, too, although I can’t stress enough that you need to commit to charging it frequently. If you do, you will be rewarded with a blend of strong performance and efficiency, as well as enough electric range for most daily commutes.

It feels great through the corners too—better than the vast majority of SUVs its size—even with the added weight of the PHEV system. It is a bit pricey, though. My tester cost nearly €83,000, of which almost €14,000 were optional extras. That’s a lot for an X3 with a 2-liter engine, but once you drive it (and are okay with the complete absence of soft-touch materials inside), it doesn’t feel like you have been short-changed.

The new X3 won’t please everyone. Some of the interior materials feel like a step sideways at best, and BMW’s decision not to offer DC fast-charging on the plug-in hybrid seems like a miss when some rivals have it. But the basic car is easily good enough that these flaws never quite derail it.

The xDrive30e feels the smart buy, even with my tester’s near-€83,000 as-specced price, which was a bit eyebrow-raising (roughly €14,000 of which were options). But spend time on one, and you’ll quickly grow to love it and appreciate it for its blend of qualities.