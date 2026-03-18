Article Summary BMW has the new i3 sedan on display with the M Sport Package, 21-inch aerodynamic wheels, and Alpine White paint.

The i3 50 xDrive will be the only version available at launch.

BMW is also displaying the i3 in a new color: M Le Castellet Blue metallic.

The eighth-generation 3 Series is officially here. Well, sort of. BMW is only showing the electric i3 for now, but the sports sedan will get combustion engines later this year. This design will be largely shared between the two models, and, surprise, there’s also a wagon on the way. BMWBLOG is at the i3’s world premiere in Munich, where we’re getting acquainted with the “NA0.”

While press images show the electric sedan wearing its fresh M Le Castellet Blue paint, this one keeps things simple. It’s Alpine White uni, which is typically the no-cost finish. It does have the optional M Sport Package and the same 20-inch aerodynamic wheels (1067 M). As nice as this two-tone alloy looks, it also seems like a pain to clean. Predictably, there will be plenty of colors and wheel designs to choose from when the i3 goes on sale.

Looks are subjective, but we can all agree that BMW has radically redesigned the 3 Series. From just about every angle, it looks substantially different than the outgoing “G20,” especially at the front. The decision to merge the headlights with the grille is rather bold and aligns with the 2023 Vision Neue Klasse concept.

Impressively short front overhangs denote the vehicle’s electric underpinnings, though they might not be as compact on the CLAR-based 3 Series (“G50”). Although the classic sedan shape is instantly recognizable, the overall design is thoroughly modern. Whether people will warm up to such a major departure from the preceding generation remains to be seen.

The glossy black accents certainly pop more against the Alpine White body than they do on the car painted in M Le Castellet Blue. Although both vehicles have the M Sport Package and xDrive, neither carries badges denoting these upgrades. Both cars feature the updated BMW emblem with a flatter design, first seen last year on the second-generation iX3.

Also inherited from the electric crossover are the electrically retractable door handles, which are about to be outlawed in China. It raises the question of whether the local i3 version will need an early facelift to comply with the new regulations. The law takes effect on January 1, 2027, impacting new cars launched after that date, and will also apply to existing models from January 1, 2029.

Meanwhile, BMW will start production of the global i3 sedan in Munich this August. Codenamed “NA1,” the wagon mentioned earlier likely isn’t due until later in 2027, with deliveries possibly starting in 2028.