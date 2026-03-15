Article Summary With 800+ kilometers of range for the new iX3, BMW believes it's plenty enough already.

BMW remains open to the technology but argues that the new batteries and fast charging put the company in a good position.

There had been reports about the next-generation X5 (G65) potentially getting a range-extending gas engine for the iX5.

BMW was a pioneer in range-extending gasoline engines when it launched the i3 REx more than a decade ago. The electric hatchback featured a two-cylinder combustion engine from the Motorrad division, but it didn’t drive the wheels. Instead, the 650-cc engine served as a generator, charging the battery pack and increasing the vehicle’s total range. It was the “world’s first electrically powered car with a range extender engine used exclusively to generate electric power.”

But the range extender has come and gone, with BMW dropping the REx even before production of the i3 ended in 2022. While others have revived the technology or are about to, Munich isn’t committing to bringing it back anytime soon. There had been reports that the X5 (G65) might get an electric iX5 variant with a gas engine serving as a generator. However, a recent statement from a company official suggests it won’t happen, at least not anytime soon.

Speaking during the annual conference this week, the company’s R&D boss, Joachim Post, explained why a range extender might not be necessary. BMW’s thinking is that EVs like the new iX3, which already offer more than 800 kilometers of range, make it unnecessary to worry about range anxiety. Additionally, Neue Klasse brings 400-kW charging, narrowing the gap compared to the time it takes to refuel a combustion-engine car.

“With the Neue Klasse, we have our sixth iteration of the battery cells, and we have made a huge contribution here to range. We don’t think that there is any cause for concern about range there. If we have a range of far beyond 800 kilometers and 400 kilowatts charge power, we’re of course keeping an eye on all of the options out there and seeing whether range extenders are something that we need to integrate into our portfolio. At the moment, particularly with what we have with the Neue Klasse, we think we’re in a very good position without that.”

The second-generation iX3 has a WLTP rating of 805 kilometers (500 miles) for the dual-motor xDrive version. However, it’s reasonable to assume a different EV with a single-motor, rear-wheel-drive configuration would unlock even more range after shedding weight. Additionally, a sleeker shape, such as a sedan, would go even further thanks to a lower drag coefficient.

Nevertheless, Joachim Post’s statement doesn’t completely close the door on range extenders. After all, the charging infrastructure remains severely underdeveloped in many parts of the world. Additionally, charging stations that support the full 400 kW aren’t exactly abundant globally. If the technology does return one day, it would make the most sense to install it in the company’s largest SUVs, such as the X5 and X7. For now, the luxobarges are getting only the usual battery-electric derivatives. G65 debuts this year, while the G67 will premiere in 2027.

The new X5 is bringing a drivetrain type that BMW has never offered before: hydrogen. The fuel-cell variant co-developed with Toyota will launch in 2028, possibly as the iX5 50H xDrive. Joachim Post said it’s a necessity on the road to decarbonization: