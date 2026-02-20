Article Summary Coming next year, the electric M3 will be the first to emulate gas engine noises and gear shifts.

BMW M CEO Frank van Meel claims it's all about emotion rather than trying to pretend it's a gas-fueled car.

Another M3 with an inline-six engine is planned for 2028.

2026 is the last year for BMW M without a high-performance electric car in its lineup. The M3 “ZA0” will spearhead an expansion of the portfolio with full-fledged M models that skip the combustion engine. We’ve heard an X3 M “ZA5” is also locked in for 2027 with the sedan’s quad-motor setup.

Although neither will have an engine under the hood, these electric M models will pump ICE-like sounds through the speakers. BMW has already hinted at inline-six, V8, and V10 noises for its hottest EVs. Now, the M boss is explaining the reasoning behind this controversial approach. It’s not plain fakery, but rather a way to bring a sense of familiarity to a new era of performance vehicles. Frank van Meel told Australia’s WhichCar publication why BMW is going down this road:

“We’re not pretending to be a combustion car. It’s the emotional connection. We are going to have something like emulated gearshifts and sounds, coming from our classic engines. Just to enhance the feeling. You can only connect to something you know, or feel comfortable with. The human being is trying to find something it is familiar with. Or to a human being it makes the most sense. In order to be connected to the road, you need to have acoustic feedback.”

V10 Sounds In An EV Are Planned

So, there you have it. This isn’t a gimmick, but a bridge to the past. BMW wants to infuse nostalgia into the new wave of top-end Ms. We should mention that future cars like the M3 ZA0 won’t just play gas-engine noises. Instead, there will be a unique soundtrack blending ICE notes with the electric motor’s whir.

The engine sounds will be authentic. BMW has recorded the wonderful noises of the M3 GTS (E92), M4 GTS (F82), and M6 (E64). Frank van Meel says these ICE soundtracks will be combined with the “basic sounds of the electric motor” to create a distinctive soundscape.

If you do think this is a gimmick, it’s reasonable to expect a way to turn off the emulated gearshifts and engine sounds. Whether the “emotional connection” cited by the mayor of M Town will also extend to M Performance cars remains unclear. Frank van Meel recently said that about 30 cars are coming by 2029. We believe many of them won’t have an engine.

The Next-Gen M3 With A Gas Engine Is Coming In 2028

Traditionalists can take comfort in knowing there will be another gas-fueled M3. Internally called G84, the sports sedan with an inline-six is scheduled to launch in 2028. We’ve heard it will be a mild hybrid with an automatic transmission and xDrive, but nothing is official until BMW confirms it.

In the meantime, the current-generation M3 G80 still offers a stick shift and rear-wheel drive. Production in Munich isn’t ending for about another year, giving enthusiasts plenty of time to take the plunge. The M3 Touring is likely to live a bit longer, until near the end of 2027. That said, you can’t row your own in the super wagon. The G81 also lacks a rear-wheel-drive version, although you can activate a 2WD mode after switching off the dynamic stability control system.

Looking ahead, other BMW M models with real engines will include the X5 M (G95) and the X6 M (G96), albeit the V8 duo will share the spotlight with EV counterparts.