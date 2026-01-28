MINI USA has expanded its John Cooper Works accessories offerings to include port installation, allowing customers to receive vehicles equipped with performance-focused upgrades directly from the shipping port rather than through dealer installation after delivery.

The expansion makes 14 JCW accessories available through the Port-Installation Program, with factory-approved components fully integrated into the vehicle build and covered under MINI’s standard warranty.

Available Accessories

The port-installation lineup includes aerodynamic components, suspension, wheels, and styling elements ranging from $190 to $2,935. The 18-inch JCW Rallye Spoke 964 wheels in Frozen Midnight Grey ($2,935) represent the most expensive single option. Designed with weight reduction and performance in mind, the wheels feature heritage styling inspired by MINI’s rally history.

The JCW Sport Suspension ($2,930) lowers the vehicle’s center of gravity while improving handling response and road feedback without sacrificing everyday comfort. The system is engineered to integrate with the vehicle’s existing steering, brake, and suspension systems.

Aerodynamic components include front winglets ($560), rear diffuser ($715), rear winglets ($415), and side skirts ($565)—all finished in black high-gloss. The roof spoiler with Chili Red accents costs $670, while C-pillar trim in black high-gloss runs $635.

Visual personalization options include Chili Red bonnet stripes ($225) and matching boot stripes ($235). Floating center caps ($190), carbon fiber exhaust tips ($560), Pro Textile floor mats ($250), and a tow strap ($270) round out the catalog.

Integration and Warranty

Port installation ensures that JCW accessories are installed before vehicle delivery, eliminating the need for post-delivery dealer appointments. All port-installed accessories maintain full warranty coverage as factory-integrated components.

The program also allows flexibility: these accessories remain available for separate purchase and dealer installation on vehicles already in dealer inventory or previously delivered to customers.

The port-installation expansion arrives as MINI USA refreshes its lineup for 2026. The new model year introduces the JCW Style package for Cooper S and Countryman S models, bringing shift paddles, adaptive dampers, an upgraded aero kit, and improved braking to non-full-JCW variants at lower cost than full JCW models.

Complete Accessory Pricing

Component Port Code Price 18″ JCW Rallye Spoke 964 (Frozen Midnight Grey) 0ZV0 $2,935 JCW Sport Suspension 0Z58 $2,930 JCW Rear Diffuser (Black High-Gloss) 0Z23 $715 JCW Roof Spoiler (Black/Chili Red) 0Z38 $670 JCW C-Pillar Trim (Black High-Gloss) 0Z2X $635 JCW Front Winglets (Black High-Gloss) 0Z17 $560 JCW Exhaust Tip (Carbon Fiber) 0Z6M $560 JCW Side Skirts (Black High-Gloss) 0Z3R $565 JCW Rear Winglets (Black High-Gloss) 0Z02 $415 JCW Chili Red Boot Stripes 0Z92 $235 JCW Chili Red Bonnet Stripes 0Z91 $225 JCW Pro Textile Floor Mats 0ZE8 $250 JCW Floating Center Caps 0ZEX $190 JCW Tow Strap 0ZRK $270

Customers interested in port-installed JCW accessories can contact their local MINI dealer or visit MINIUSA.com for additional details.