Article Summary The M2 Cup Iberia is integrated into the Touring Car category of the Supercars Endurance championship.

There will be 10 races across five weekends between May and December.

The M2 Racing starts at €98,000 and comes with a four-cylinder engine for lower running costs.

Racing is an expensive hobby, but BMW M Motorsport aims to make it more affordable with its new entry-level model. The G87-based M2 Racing picks up where the F87 M2 CS Racing left off, but with lower running costs. It’s a four-cylinder machine powered by the B48 engine rather than the road car’s inline-six S58.

Priced at €98,000, it serves as the entry ticket into the world of motorsport. For those interested, the BMW M2 Cup Iberia is a new one-make series integrated into the Touring Car category of the Supercars Endurance championship. Amateur drivers will compete in 10 races across five weekends between May and December, with a total prize pool of €25,000 up for grabs over the season.

The M2 Racing is the stepping stone to BMW M Motorsport’s higher-tier race cars: the €219,000 M4 GT4 EVO and the far pricier €578,000 M4 GT3 EVO. The flagship M Hybrid V8 strictly remains a factory-backed effort, as BMW does not sell the endurance racer to customer teams. However, privateers might get the chance one day.

But how expensive is it to run the M2 Racing? BMW estimates drivetrain costs at €1.50 per kilometer, covering the engine, gearbox, propshaft, rear-axle transmission, and driveshafts. Another €2 per km goes toward suspension and steering components, including control arms, bearings, the front-axle carrier, dampers, and wheels.

M2 Racing owners must replace the engine, gearbox, propshaft, and rear-axle transmission every 30,000 km. Front suspension arms need changing every 20,000 km. The driveshaft and rear suspension arms require replacement every 15,000 km, while the dampers are due every 10,000 km.

The €98,000 starting price applies only to the base car. Like BMW M’s road models, the M2 Racing offers a long list of options: a rear wing, air jack system, Endless brake pads, a passenger seat, an adjustable exhaust flap, a data logger, and more.

As for the smaller 2.0-liter engine, the four-cylinder is more than adequate for this level of competition. With power typically restricted, the B48’s 308 hp and 400 Nm are sufficient. The downsized engine also reduces weight compared to the 3.0-liter unit, putting less strain on other components.

In short, the S58 would be overkill by raising running costs without delivering meaningful performance gains. Drivers ready to step up can move to the M4 GT4 EVO.