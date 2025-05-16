BMW’s “Behind the Scenes” series spotlighting the M2 Racing continues with episode two, which focuses on development. It showcases the four-cylinder race car in its natural environment ahead of its official racing debut for the 2026 season. While the video doesn’t explain why a B48 engine powers the car, several logical reasons come to mind.

Using the smaller 2.0-liter turbocharged engine significantly reduces running costs compared to the 3.0-liter S58. Opting for a four-cylinder setup also means less weight over the front axle. Furthermore, the M2 Racing shares more components with the road-going G87, allowing BMW to keep the price under six figures. It starts at €98,000 in EU markets.

Another advantage of the B48 engine, with its 1,998 cc displacement, is compliance with racing series that cap engine size. This enables BMW’s entry-level race car to qualify for a broader range of competitions. There’s also a historical link to consider: the legendary M3 E30 began its motorsport life with a four-cylinder engine as a homologation model.

An interesting technical detail is the use of ZF’s 8HP automatic transmission, but with one fewer gear. While an M2 xDrive for the road is reportedly in the works, the race car’s 308 horsepower goes exclusively to the rear wheels. The M2 Racing weighs just 1,498 kilograms (3,302 pounds), making it 232 kg (512 lbs) lighter than the production M2. That weight savings is primarily due to the stripped-out interior, though the smaller engine contributes. BMW also replaced the glass rear-side windows with Makrolon polycarbonate.

Although heavily based on the road car, the M2 Racing includes features not found on the G87. Engineers fitted fixed KW dampers adapted from the M4 GT3 and a new exhaust derived from the M4 GT4. Both the front and rear stabilizers are adjustable, and the engine’s output can be tuned depending on the race series. Additional motorsport touches include quick-release hood and trunk locks and a synthetic-material front splitter.

So far, all media assets have shown the M2 Racing with the M Performance rear spoiler, but buyers can upgrade to a proper wing at extra cost. Other optional equipment includes a passenger seat, data logger, air jack system, and adjustable exhaust flap. Thankfully, air conditioning comes standard to cool down during a hot summer’s day of racing.

