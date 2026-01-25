BMW didn’t set a new global sales record last year, but it still had plenty to celebrate. Once again, the company remained undefeated in its battle with Mercedes and Audi for the luxury sales crown. The M division posted its 14th consecutive year of growth, while the share of EVs in total deliveries climbed to a record 18%.

Romania remains one of BMW’s smaller markets, but its importance is steadily increasing after several years of strong results. The past 12 months marked the brand’s best performance to date, with deliveries rising to 5,229 vehicles. It was the first time demand surpassed the 5,000-unit mark in the Southeast European country.

Unsurprisingly, SUVs were the volume drivers in 2025. Sport utility vehicles accounted for more than half of all shipments. The X5 and X1 topped the sales charts, each claiming a 13% share of total deliveries. Rounding out the podium was the 4 Series with 12%.

About a quarter of BMWs sold in Romania last year were electrified (plug-in hybrids and electric models). However, EV sales fell by 31% after the local government significantly reduced subsidies for fully electric vehicles. On the flip side, plug-in hybrid sales rose 27%, helping overall electrified deliveries increase 8% year over year.

At BMW M, deliveries of full-fledged M models grew by 10.5% to 336 vehicles, fueled, somewhat surprisingly, by demand for the XM. The controversial plug-in hybrid SUV accounted for more than 25% of M sales, followed by the M5 Touring. Interestingly, fully fledged M cars outsold M Performance models, which declined by 17.4% to 309 units, despite the launch of the X3 M50.

MINI’s switch to an agency model based on direct sales does not appear to be paying off. Demand in Romania slipped by 3% to 317 cars, with more than a third being EVs. Notably, one in six vehicles sold was a John Cooper Works model, with JCW volume doubling compared to 2024.

On two wheels, BMW Motorrad wrapped up the year with record sales of 773 motorcycles. Demand was driven by the R 1300 GS Adventure, R 1300 GS, and S 1000 RR. The regional division hopes the upcoming launch of the F 450 GS will help sustain this momentum into 2026.