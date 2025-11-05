BMW Motorrad has pulled the wraps off the new BMW F 450 GS, a compact adventure bike that brings the full-blown GS experience to riders in the A2 (48 hp) class. Light, approachable, and packed with technology, it’s designed for those who want genuine BMW GS performance without the heft or intimidation of a big-bore machine.

A True GS, Just More Accessible

As BMW Motorrad CEO Markus Flasch puts it, the new 450 GS “embodies the essence of a GS: get on, twist the throttle, have fun — with full control and confidence.” It’s not just marketing talk. The F 450 GS was built from scratch as a balanced all-rounder — combining daily usability, touring comfort, and off-road prowess — in a form that weighs just 178 kg ready to ride.

All-New Twin-Cylinder Engine

Power comes from a completely new 420 cc parallel-twin, delivering 35 kW (48 hp) at 8 750 rpm and 43 Nm at 6 750 rpm. A 135-degree crankpin offset and balance shaft give it a throaty, characterful note and remarkably smooth operation. Despite the displacement, this compact twin meets EU5+ emissions and sips just 3.8 L/100 km, offering over 350 km of range from its 14-liter tank. A six-speed gearbox and left-mounted chain drive handle power delivery.

Easy Ride Clutch

The technical centerpiece is BMW’s Easy Ride Clutch (ERC), a centrifugal clutch system that can automatically engage and disengage, removing the need for manual clutch use when starting, shifting, or crawling off-road. Riders can still pull the lever if they want full manual control, but the ERC brings a level of comfort and smoothness never seen in this class.

The system is standard on the Trophy variant and optional across the range, pairing beautifully with Shift Assistant Pro for clutchless up- and downshifts.

Lightweight Frame, Serious Suspension

The F 450 GS rides on a new tubular-steel frame, using the engine as a stressed member for rigidity and reduced weight. Suspension comes from KYB 43 mm upside-down forks and a KYB rear shock with preload and rebound adjustment, plus travel-dependent damping borrowed from BMW’s rally program.

Braking is handled by a Brembo 310 mm four-piston front setup and a ByBre 240 mm rear disc, both assisted by ABS Pro for cornering stability. Dynamic Brake Control (DBC) and Dynamic Brake Light add another layer of safety.

Electronics and Riding Modes

Every F 450 GS features Rain, Road, and Enduro modes as standard, alongside Dynamic Traction Control (DTC), Engine Drag Torque Control (MSR), and ABS Pro. The Exclusive and higher trims gain Enduro Pro, which disables rear-wheel ABS for advanced off-road control.

Design and Ergonomics

With its LED “X” signature headlight, high aluminum handlebar, and slim bodywork, the 450 GS looks unmistakably part of the GS family. Adjustable levers, three seat heights (830 mm – 865 mm), and height-adjustable foot controls tailor the bike to riders of all sizes. xA 6.5-inch TFT display with Bluetooth connectivity, heated grips, and a USB-C port come standard — features more common on larger BMWs than an entry-level machine.

BMW will offer four trims to match different riding styles:

Base (Cosmic Black) – core GS functionality, lightweight focus.

Exclusive (Cosmic Black) – adds off-road pegs, handguards, engine guard, Riding Modes Pro.

Sport (Racing Red) – adjustable “sports suspension,” Shift Assistant Pro, clear screen.

Trophy (Racing Blue Metallic) – flagship with aluminum guard, tinted rally windshield, sport suspension, and Easy Ride Clutch.

Ready for Adventure

As with every GS, BMW offers a broad catalog of Original Motorrad Accessories — from Akrapovič exhausts and cross-spoke wheels to windshield kits, luggage systems, and engine guards.

The 2025 BMW F 450 GS proves that small-displacement adventure bikes can still deliver big-GS thrills. With its mix of cutting-edge tech, everyday usability, and rugged GS attitude, it’s not just an entry-level motorcycle — it’s a compact gateway into the world’s most respected adventure-bike family.