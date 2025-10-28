Not to be outdone by the core BMW brand in South Korea with its four special editions, MINI has launched its own limited-run model. This colorful “F66” celebrates two decades since the brand set up shop in the East Asian country. Based on the range-topping John Cooper Works, it comes in Indigo Sunset Blue. It’s actually the first time this color has been offered on a JCW model locally.

The special edition carries the “Authentix” suffix and stands out with contrasting red mirror caps and roof. It’s easy to see why MINI chose this color combination, as it was designed to echo the colors of the South Korean flag. There are several unique details that distinguish it from a regular JCW, such as a retro-inspired “20” graphic running along the lower half of the profile.

The two-tone theme continues with a special logo on the rear pillar and tire valve caps, while the wheel centers transition from red to blue. Red and white stripes over the blue hood further reference the Taegeukgi, South Korea’s national flag.

As expected, there are no mechanical upgrades. The JCW retains the tried-and-true B48 engine. It’s a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder producing 228 hp and 280 lb-ft (380 Nm). Output is channeled to the front wheels through a seven-speed Getrag dual-clutch automatic transmission. That’s enough for a 0-62 mph sprint in 6.1 seconds and a top speed of 155 mph (250 km/h).

MINI will produce just 60 units, each priced at 57.1 million won ($39,800). Like the BMWs mentioned earlier, the JCW Authentix is available exclusively through the brand’s online sales platform in South Korea. Buyers also receive a few perks, including a keychain with an embossed “20” logo, a “MINI 20” badge, and a commemorative sticker.