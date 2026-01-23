It may be a slow start to the year, but there’s plenty to look forward to in 2026. BMW dealers in the United States are probably even more excited than we are about what lies ahead. SUVs are the bread and butter of the brand’s American lineup, so it’s no surprise sales representatives are eager to get their hands on fresh high-riding products.

Speaking with Automotive News, BMW National Dealer Forum chairman Kirk Cordill revealed that the new X5 will go on sale in the U.S. during the fourth quarter of the year. He believes the “G65” is going to be a “massive hit,” although he didn’t share additional details. We previously heard from an anonymous dealer that the posh SUV will feature an “X” motif for the headlights.

Whether the new X5 will look like our speculative rendering remains to be seen. What we do know for sure is that BMW is giving the “G65” virtually every drivetrain imaginable. There will be gasoline, diesel, plug-in hybrid, battery-electric, and hydrogen fuel cell versions. As you can imagine, don’t expect diesels to ever return stateside, while the hydrogen variant isn’t due until 2028. There are also rumors of a range-extending EV with a gas engine acting as a generator to charge the battery. It’s a technology pioneered by the i3 in the last decade.

Cordill has already had an early look at the X7 (“G67”) and described the three-row luxury SUV as “absolutely gorgeous.” We’re sure not everyone will agree, given that spy shots suggest the split headlights are staying. The second-generation model is also expected to retain the oversized kidney grille, carrying over a divisive front fascia that the 7 Series facelift is likewise keeping.

Although other models weren’t mentioned during the interview, the next 3 Series Sedan is also launching this year. The “G50” will debut after the fully electric i3 (“NA0”). From what we’ve heard, ALPINA’s take on the 7 Series facelift is slated to go on sale in 2027, followed shortly by a successor to the XB7.

While many claim BMW’s lineup peaked around the turn of the millennium, Cordill believes the upcoming portfolio will be the brand’s best ever:

“Our product portfolio’s so good. I always thought 2000, 2001 was kind of the high mark, and I’d say it’s better now. And if you’d see what’s coming, I’m optimistic. The pipeline is so good.”

