At nearly 5.2 meters (almost 204 inches) long, the X7 is by no means a small vehicle. The second-generation model arriving next year is expected to grow even larger, but BMW dealers want more still. Ideally, they’d like something along the lines of an X8, offering additional space for third-row passengers.

BMW National Dealer Forum chairman Kirk Cordill told Automotive News that a flagship SUV is a necessity. He argued that a model positioned above the X7 would be better at attracting customers who might otherwise gravitate toward American luxobarges such as the Cadillac Escalade or Lincoln Navigator. An X8 would also serve as a stronger rival to the Infiniti QX80, he added.

Interestingly, Cordill hinted that ALPINA could fill the gap at the top of BMW’s SUV hierarchy:

“We did get a chance to see some of the new ALPINA product that is coming, and I’ll say that I think people will be really impressed with it. It’s a little further out, but it’s beautiful. The X9, I think we’d do extremely well with.”

The fact that he skipped a number in the naming sequence suggests the XM may be considered the “X8” internally. That would make sense, given that before its official debut, the controversial model was frequently rumored to be called the X8.

Reading between the lines, a truly jumbo BMW SUV appears increasingly likely. In the meantime, BMW ALPINA is working on a more luxurious second-generation X7 (G67). When it arrives later this decade, it’ll carry a separate internal codename: G69. A stretched wheelbase seems unlikely, however. Especially now that U.S. dealers are hinting at a distinct, top-of-the-line SUV sitting above everything else.

That’s not all. We’ve previously reported on the possibility of a “rugged” SUV, codenamed G74. Expected to arrive in 2029, it would feature a third row, an off-road focus, and a mix of hybrid and electric powertrains. An ALPINA variant seems improbable, as it wouldn’t align with that model’s intended audience.

BMW has said it plans to build at least six electric SUVs at its Spartanburg plant by 2030. So far, only the iX5 has been confirmed, but these rumored models could also be produced there, alongside the highly likely iX6 and iX7.

Source: Automotive News