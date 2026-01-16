Cars like the BMW M5 Touring and Audi RS6 Avant can do pretty much everything. Well, except go off-road. Unless you plan on venturing off the beaten path, these family haulers should tick virtually all the other boxes. Both are fast, powerful, spacious, comfortable, luxurious, and brimming with technology.

Edmunds wanted to find out which of the two large wagons is quicker in a straight line. Rather than organizing a conventional drag race, the M5 and RS6 faced a slightly different challenge. The first order of business was to complete a quarter-mile run, then turn 180 degrees and return to the starting point. It’s a more elaborate test, as it factors in a vehicle’s handling and braking capabilities instead of focusing solely on straight-line acceleration.

Predictably, the M wagon was slower off the line as the extra weight reared its ugly head. The instant response of the electric motor couldn’t offset the nearly 600 pounds (272 kilograms) separating the two cars. However, the BMW gradually caught up and took the lead in both runs.

Although the M5 and RS6 both needed 11.5 seconds to complete the quarter mile, the BMW was traveling substantially faster at the traps. The Touring was clocked at 127.2 mph versus just 123 mph for the Audi. Munich’s electrified machine increased its advantage in the second half of the test, finishing in 32.8 seconds, or 0.8 seconds ahead of its opponent from Ingolstadt.

As the two cars crossed the finish line, the M5 Touring was once again significantly quicker, posting 140.4 mph compared to 134.4 mph for the RS6. Although the “G99” came out on top, it was still a tenth of a second slower than another BMW, the M3 CS Sedan. The United States missed out on both the M3 CS Touring and the regular “G81.” Similarly, Audi chose not to sell the previous-generation RS4 Avant in the U.S.

It’s safe to say people aren’t buying M5 and RS6 wagons to race them off the line. Other factors come into play, including price. More than $20,000 separated the two cars tested by Edmunds. The BMW carried a $145,775 sticker with options, while the Audi was considerably pricier at $167,140.

For the 2026 model year, however, the two cars are almost identically priced as base models. Before ticking any option boxes, the M5 Touring starts at $129,350, while the RS6 Avant comes in at $131,995. Audi is already cooking up a next-generation model, whereas BMW is preparing a facelift, but it won’t arrive until 2028.

Video: Edmunds / YouTube