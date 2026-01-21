The oldest E90 BMW 3 Series you can buy today is now over two decades old. Its 2005 debut date doesn’t quite make it a classic in most jurisdictions, but it’s well on its way. That also means that there’s still time to pick up a good one before they start becoming certified classic cars — and priced accordingly. And thanks to a great variety of powertrains to choose from, enduring style, and a plentiful supply (BMW sold over 3 million examples of the E9X chassis globally), it’s almost impossible to talk about good enthusiast picks in 2026 without mentioning the E90.

Pros: Great Model Mix, Good Steering, Enduring Looks

The E90 and its coupe, convertible, and wagon (Touring) counterparts — E92, E93, and E91, respectively — had one of the toughest acts to follow in automotive history. The E46 BMW 3 Series was by all accounts an incredible chassis. The car’s charms aren’t lost even decades later. But one area where the E90 was more than a match for the E46 was variety. The E90 offered all the same body styles as the E46 and also offered a feisty turbocharged inline-six developing north of 300 horsepower in models wearing 335i badging. What’s more, you could pick up several different diesel models, including a 335d model with torque in excess of 400 pound-feet. That’s to say nothing of several tweaks and special models that came out during the car’s lifecycle — like the particularly amazing 335is.

Regardless which version of the E90 you’re considering, though, one thing remains static: excellent steering. The E90 was the last 3 Series to use old-school hydraulic power-assisted steering, in lieu of the electric unit used across the industry today. In an ironic twist, the E90 was never considered particularly attractive in-period. But today, its balanced styling — particularly in the grille area — feels like the perfect dose of throwback.

Cons: Turbo Model Reliability, Minimal Advantages Over the E46

The E90 BMW 3 Series’ biggest drawbacks come by way of comparison to, perhaps predictably, the E46 3 Series. The turbocharged models — particularly the early N54 models — make prodigious power, but aren’t typically as durable as the naturally aspirated models and everything found under the hood of the E46 3er. It’s a trade-off, and no doubt one some are happy to make, but it’s there nonetheless. While settling for a non-turbo model like the 325i or 330i seems like a logical progression, there’s then another problem. The simpler, lighter, and arguably better looking E46 3 Series is perhaps a more endearing value. That said: a well-kept E46 is typically quite a bit pricier than a similar E90 — at least for now. So depending on the model, there could still be a decent value proposition.

E90 Reliability in 2026

The E90 is quite a mixed bag of reliability, and it all comes down to which powertrain you select. All-wheel drive cars obviously have more moving parts, so there’s more to break. The same rule holds true for N54 models — which operate with two turbochargers — and N55, single-turbo models. Diesel versions have their own set of problems, primarily surrounding the emissions equipment. Otherwise, you won’t be trading much in terms of reliability compared to the E46 and older E36 BMW 3 Series cars. After all, the N52 engine under the hood of the 328i and other naturally-aspirated models is blueprinted from the earlier M54 and M52 engines. Another nice thing about the E90 is that, generally, the long term quality issues of the 1990s have mostly disappeared — i.e., you won’t really have to worry so much about failing window regulators and headliners in these cars, unlike the earlier cars.

Verdict: Buy an E90 in 2026?

The E90 represents one of very few “classic” BMWs that are still a great value in 2026. Absolutely you should buy one, particularly if you aren’t hung up on the styling of the earlier cars. With such a wide variety of models and trims to choose from and huge production numbers, the E90 is arguably one of the most accessible models in the brand’s history. Go find a good one and enjoy — 2026 is very far from being too late.