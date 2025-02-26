Throughout BMW’s history, they’ve brought a few different 3 Series models to market wearing the “is” badge. Generally, it’s a sport package of some sort, and limited to two-door coupe models. Usually, an “is” car is a late model-year that touts the model’s best engine and may even have additional performance parts regularly unavailable to the car.

BMW’s treatment of the 335is epitomized the formula. BMW only made them during the second half of the E9X generation’s production, and considerably fewer left the factory than pedestrian 335i models. Digging deeper, it’s easy to see that the 335is is the E9X generation’s magnum opus. A greatest hits collection, if you will, of the parts that made the E9X 3 Series stand out from its rivals – in period, and even over a decade later.

The 335is Offered Unique Drivetrain Options

By the time the 335is launched, BMW had widely switched over from the twin-turbo N54 to the single-turbo N55 inline-six. That’s not necessarily a bad thing – it’s one step closer to the B58 we know and love today, after all. But it’s telling that BMW chose to stick the older engine in the top-dog 3 Series – the dual turbos add a sense of occasion the N55-powered cars lack.

The 335is makes 320 horsepower and 332 pound-feet of torque (370 in overboost). That’s 20 more horsepower and 32 additional pound-feet than the comparable, N55-powered unit. Unofficially, BMW chose the N54 over the N55 because they were better-versed in tuning the twin-turbo mill.

BMW improved upon the N54 everywhere it could. The 335is got an upgraded cooling system with an additional radiator and a more powerful fan unique to the model. The front bumper was tweaked to allow better air flow, and the car got an oil cooler normally reserved for sport and M Sport models. Stiffer motor mounts round out under-the-hood changes, and a sport exhaust system amplifies the N54’s metallic, whooshing vocals. The sum of parts is the greatest possible N54 put in a 3 Series.

The 335is only came with rear-driven wheels, but how the power made it there was all up to you. A six-speed manual transmission was available, but equally tempting was a fantastic dual-clutch transmission. The seven-speed box is the same one the M3 got – and 135i, and 135is, and six-cylinder E89 Z4 models – and offered wickedly quick shifts. No other non-M 3er got access. BMW assembled the past transmissions available and gave you the choice: row ‘em, or rip ‘em.

Details Matter

The 335is would already be the best E9X generation 3 Series if BMW stopped at the powertrain. But they didn’t, adding neat little touches that made an already excellent car feel more special. Naturally, all 335is came as LCI models, so revised headlight and taillight designs, and a light hood and grille touch up. All 335is models came with M Sport equipment like Shadowline trim and got a model-specific rear diffuser and alloy wheel design.

Inside, BMW gave the 335is a ton of M Sport goodies. Unique to the is models was a dark grey instrument cluster – also emblazoned with “335is.” The passenger side of the dashboard got a badge, too.

The 335is is as Good as the E92 and E93 Get

Between the remarkable powertrain, standard M Sport goodies, and exclusive aesthetics, the 335is is hands-down the best the E9X 3 Series got. More importantly, it doesn’t just pay fan service – old school hydraulic power-assisted steering and a good ol’ inline-six means it embodies the deep cuts “real fans” look for, too, especially ten years on. The 335is, then, is a curated collection of everything that made the generation so great – the greatest hits of the E92 and E93 in one car.