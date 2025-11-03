BMW gave us all wallpaper material in mid-2024 when it unveiled the stunning Concept Skytop. A few months later, the company announced plans for a production version limited to just 50 cars. However, a proper reveal of the M8-based targa beauty in its final form has yet to take place. With no actual premiere seemingly planned, we’ll settle for the next best thing. These are the first official images, taken in front of BMW Welt in Munich.

One of the first customer cars confirms that the production-ready Skytop is nearly a carbon copy of the concept. You’d have to look closely to spot the changes, such as the addition of parking sensors. The cap covering the tow hook was already present on the concept, as were the windshield wipers. Fun fact: the headlights are the slimmest ever fitted to any BMW.

Elsewhere, discreetly integrated winglets in the beltline replace traditional door handles. It’s the first BMW production car to adopt this subtle design. The upcoming Speedtop will use the same setup, and future models like the next X5 and X7 will feature it as well, including on their rear doors.

Unsurprisingly, the turbine-style wheels have also been carried over from the concept. At the back, the ultra-thin taillights and dual oval exhaust tips should look familiar by now. Overall, the Skytop evokes strong Z8 vibes, only in a much larger format, since the targa-topped convertible is based on the M8.

Echoing the concept, the Skytop’s interior remains a two-seater, unlike the regular 8 Series lineup with its more practical rear seats. The reddish-brown leather covers nearly every surface, complemented by crystal accents in the switchgear. A “One of Fifty” plaque further highlights the car’s exclusivity.

BMW shows the Skytop without its roof, but there’s a removable leather-wrapped targa top that owners can store in a dedicated compartment in the trunk. It’s probably best not to drive it in the rain, but that hasn’t deterred buyers. The 50 units sold out within just a few months of the car’s introduction.

As for its shooting brake sibling, the Speedtop won’t enter production until late next year. The sold-out wagon will be slightly less exclusive, with 70 units planned, but pricing was similar, around an unconfirmed €500,000. As for power, all 120 cars have the S63 engine from the outgoing M8.