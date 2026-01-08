Remember the BMW 6 Series? We do too, but it’s been years since BMW discontinued the model. By that logic, it shouldn’t be very easy to buy a new one, either. But apparently, two lucky customers managed to take home a brand new BMW 6 Series last year — six years after the 6 Series officially left production.

Our friends over at Motor1 discovered that, perhaps unsurprisingly, the two 6 Series left on the lot over half a decade after they rolled off the production line were of the 6 Series GT body style. One sold in Q3 and one in Q4, and BMW has in fact managed to move a number of these cars “posthumously.” BMW North America sold a single 6 Series in 2024, 55 examples in 2021, and a whopping 200 cars in 2020. It’s even more impressive when you consider the 6 Series Gran Turismo — badged as “GT” — was one of the lowest production volume 6 Series body styles produced. BMW only offered it in North America for two model years.

Of course, it’s decidedly less impressive when you get a look at the car. The GT offerings — which spanned the 3 Series, 5 Series, and 6 Series — were a sort of lifted hatchbacks, a go-between for wagon and sedan body styles. However, instead of capturing the best of both worlds, the GT models sort of compromised both body styles. While a convenient liftback added practicality, space was compromised compared to a wagon. Furthermore, the car’s awkward proportions really did it no favors at all. Every GT model sold slowly and in low numbers. With the 6 GT being the most expensive, it was the hardest to move of all.

The 6 Series GT Isn’t the Only Blast From the Past

Along with a couple of 6 Series GTs, BMW managed to sell one more car that hasn’t been in production for a while. It’s none other than the love-it-or-hate it BMW i3. And we’re not talking about the electrified version of the 3 Series sedan. We’re talking about the I01 BMW i3, the city car that marks one of BMW’s earliest forays into mainstream electrification. Elsewhere in the BMW family you’ll find that a MINI model has risen from the dead, too. Despite production ending in February 2024, MINI managed to sell 14 examples of the MINI Cooper Clubman in 2025, the split-door tailgated version of the MINI Cooper 4-Door.

The 6 Series GT, despite its slow sales, was actually quite a value proposition in some ways. It was considerably less expensive than the 7 Series, despite carrying a similar air suspension setup. You could even get rear seat entertainment, which when combined with the added cargo space, made it a superior choice relative to the contemporary 7 Series for some buyers. Too bad the sales figures never supported that hypothesis.

Source: Motor1