Fifty years ago, BMW embarked on a journey that would define what a grand touring coupe should be. The E24 6 Series, introduced in March 1976, wasn’t just another model in BMW’s lineup—it became the car that crystallized the brand’s identity for an entire generation and proved that luxury and driving dynamics weren’t mutually exclusive.

A Design Born from Rebellion

The E24’s story begins with a clash of visions within BMW’s headquarters. Following the commercial success of the E9 coupes, company leadership initially proposed a conservative evolution: essentially the old 3.0 CS raised higher to ease entry and exit. It was practical, sensible, and utterly wrong.

Enter Bob Lutz, BMW’s recently appointed board member for sales, who rejected the proposal outright. The former Opel executive and future automotive legend understood that BMW needed something bolder—a car that would capture the sporting spirit the brand was building its reputation on. His rejection of the safer proposal eventually led to the distinctive shape of the E24 in its production form.

Paul Bracq, BMW’s design director who had previously worked at Mercedes-Benz, penned the final design. The result was revolutionary: a distinctive shark-nose front-end design that drew inspiration from the CS models while incorporating a longer wheelbase and 2+2 seating configuration. The aggressive, forward-thrusting grille and taut, muscular lines created an instantly recognizable silhouette that earned the nickname “Sharknose.” Unlike its pillarless E9 predecessor, the E24 featured a B-pillar—a concession to evolving U.S. safety regulations—but the design was so well-executed that it only enhanced the car’s purposeful stance.

The Longest Journey in BMW History

Production commenced in October 1975 at Karmann’s Osnabruck factory, with the car making its public debut at the Geneva Motor Show in March 1976. Initially offered as the 630CS with a carbureted 3.0-liter engine and the 633CSi with fuel injection and a larger 3.3-liter unit, the E24 immediately established itself as BMW’s flagship coupe.

What’s remarkable is how long it remained relevant. Production totaled 86,216 units over its 13-year run, making it one of BMW’s longest-produced model series at the time. This longevity wasn’t merely about BMW extending an old design—it was testament to how right they got it from the start.

The secret to this endurance lay in BMW’s willingness to evolve the platform. In 1982, the E24 received a major mid-life facelift, switching from the E12 to the E28 5 Series platform, enabling greater parts sharing in areas such as suspension, brakes, and electronics. The changes included updated bumpers, larger wheels, and improved interior appointments, but the fundamental design remained untouched—because it didn’t need changing.

The Heart of the Shark: BMW’s M30 Engine

All E24 models save for the M635CSi/M6 were powered by variants of BMW’s legendary M30 straight-six engine, produced between 1968 and 1994—making it the longest-lived powerplant in BMW’s history. This engine family would become synonymous with BMW’s character: smooth, powerful, and utterly reliable.

The E24 range honored its E9 predecessor by continuing the “CS” (Coupe Sport) nomenclature. The lineup began with the entry-level 630CS, featuring a longitudinally-mounted 2.8-liter unit producing 185 PS. After 1979, this was replaced by the 628CSi with 184 PS, while higher in the range sat the 633CSi with 200 PS and the 635CSi with 218 PS.

The 1982 Life Cycle Impulse streamlined the range to just two variants: the 628CSi and 635CSi. By the second LCI in 1987, as emissions regulations tightened, the 635CSi received a power boost to 220 PS without catalytic converters, or 211 PS with them fitted. These were the compromises of the era—performance traded for cleaner air—but even detuned, the E24 remained a compelling driver’s car.

The M635CSi: When Motorsport Met Luxury

The real story, however, begins in 1984. Introduced at the Frankfurt Motor Show in September 1983, the M635CSi was BMW Motorsport’s second true “M car” after the legendary M1 supercar, and it brought that supercar’s DNA to a practical four-seater package.

The M88/3 engine was the star—a 3.5-liter straight-six with double overhead camshafts, four valves per cylinder, individual throttle bodies, and Bosch Motronic fuel injection. It produced 286 PS at 6,500 rpm and 340 Nm of torque at 4,500 rpm, enabling a top speed of 255 km/h and a 0-100 km/h sprint in just 6.4 seconds. In 1984, these were supercar numbers in a car you could comfortably drive across continents.

But the M635CSi was more than just an engine transplant. BMW Motorsport comprehensively reworked the chassis with reinforced stabilizers, stiffer suspension, larger brakes, a limited-slip differential, and a close-ratio five-speed manual transmission. The exterior received a deeper front spoiler, rear spoiler, flared wheel arches, and distinctive M badges. Inside, Recaro sport seats, leather upholstery, and additional instrumentation including oil temperature and voltage gauges reminded occupants this wasn’t just another luxury coupe.

Yet remarkably, it remained civilized. Power windows, power sunroof, air conditioning, cruise control, central locking, an onboard computer, and a high-quality sound system with cassette and equalizer meant the M635CSi could be both a weekend track weapon and a transcontinental express.

Market-Specific Variants: The Devil in the Details

Global markets received slightly different interpretations of the E24’s ultimate expression. In Japan and North America, the car was simply badged “M6,” but the differences went deeper than nomenclature. The North American M6 used the S38B35 engine—based on the regular 635CSi powerplant but modified to meet stricter emissions standards with lower compression, catalytic converters, and less aggressive camshafts.

The result was 256 PS and 243 lb-ft of torque—still impressive, but noticeably less than the European M88/3. The American M6 was also slightly heavier due to additional safety equipment including airbags and anti-lock brakes, resulting in performance figures of 0-60 mph in 6.4 seconds and a 155 mph top speed. Still rapid, but the European specification remained the purist’s choice.

The second Life Cycle Impulse in 1987 brought further changes. All engines now required catalytic converters, and the M635CSi suffered accordingly. Power dropped from 286 PS to 260 PS, torque fell to 330 Nm, top speed decreased to 242 km/h, and the 0-100 km/h time slowed to 6.9 seconds. These were the realities of evolving regulations, but they also marked the beginning of the end for the naturally aspirated M engine’s dominance.

Racing Pedigree: Proving Ground for the Ultimate Driving Machine

While the E24 was designed as a grand tourer, it proved devastatingly effective on race tracks around the world. The 635CSi celebrated victories in the 1983, 1985, and 1986 24 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps and won the European Touring Car Championship in 1981, 1983, and 1986. The car also dominated in Australia, Germany, Japan, and New Zealand.

BMW 6 Series models won the 1984 and 1985 Nürburgring 24 Hours and scored significant titles, including Volker Strycek’s overall victory at the inaugural German Production Car Championship—the predecessor to the DTM touring car series—in 1984. These weren’t just participation trophies; the E24 consistently beat purpose-built competition machinery through superior engineering and reliability.

The racing program served a dual purpose. While BMW’s 3.0 CSL had established the brand’s motorsport credibility in the 1970s, the E24 carried that torch into a new era, reinforcing BMW’s “Ultimate Driving Machine” positioning at a time when the brand was fighting to establish itself as a legitimate Mercedes-Benz competitor.

The M635CSi/M6 was exclusive by design. Only 5,855 units were produced worldwide between 1983 and 1989, with 1,767 destined for North America and 524 built in right-hand drive for the United Kingdom. At around $60,000 in the US and £37,000 in the UK, it was expensive—but those who experienced it agreed it was worth every penny.

Today, these numbers work in collectors’ favor. Well-preserved examples command premium prices, particularly early Karmann-built cars from before August 1977, which are exceptionally rare. Original colors like Phoenix orange, Mint green, and particularly Golf yellow have become highly sought after, as have European-specification M635CSi models with the full-power M88/3 engine.

What the E24 Meant for BMW

The E24 6 Series arrived at a pivotal moment in BMW’s history. Under chairman Eberhard von Kuenheim, the company was attempting to move upmarket, challenging Mercedes-Benz’s dominance of the premium segment. The E24 was crucial to this strategy—it had to prove that BMW could build cars that were both luxurious and sporting, refined yet engaging.

It succeeded brilliantly. The E24 became the car that defined BMW’s character for decades to come. It showed that a luxury coupe didn’t have to wallow like a Mercedes SLC or suffer from questionable build quality like contemporary Jaguars. It could be beautiful, comfortable, reliable, and genuinely thrilling to drive.

The E24’s influence extends far beyond its production years. Every 6 Series that followed—the E63/E64, F12/F13, and current G32—owes its existence to the template established by the original. The idea of a large, luxurious coupe that prioritizes driver engagement over pure comfort began here.

[Photos: BMW Group and BMW UK]