Today marks a historic turning point in automotive history. As of January 1, 2026, the ALPINA brand has officially transferred to BMW Group ownership, ending 61 years of independent operation by the Bovensiepen family. What began in 1965 as a small tuning house in Buchloe, Germany—initially focused on carburetors and cylinder heads—evolved into one of the world’s most respected automotive manufacturers, recognized by the German Federal Motor Transport Authority as a standalone carmaker since 1983.

BMW acquired ALPINA in March 2022, but honored a multi-year transition agreement that allowed the brand to operate independently through the end of 2025. Now, as ALPINA transforms into BMW ALPINA—a standalone luxury performance brand within the BMW Group alongside M, MINI, and Rolls-Royce—it’s the perfect moment to celebrate the legendary machines that defined ALPINA’s independent era.

These weren’t just tuned BMWs. ALPINA cars carried their own VINs, their own warranty, and their own philosophy: not to make BMWs faster, but to make them different—more refined, more exclusive, and often more suited to real-world driving than their M Division counterparts.

Here are the five most iconic ALPINA cars ever made.

1. ALPINA B10 Bi-Turbo (E34): The World’s Fastest Sedan

1989-1994 | 507 Units Produced

If there’s one car that defines ALPINA’s engineering genius, it’s the B10 Bi-Turbo. When it debuted at the 1989 Geneva Motor Show, it claimed a title that sent shockwaves through the automotive world: the fastest production sedan on earth.

Based on the BMW 535i, ALPINA invested a large amount of money to make it what many called “the best 4-door in the world.” The transformation was comprehensive: ALPINA completely dismantled the M30 inline-six, installed forged Mahle pistons, added twin Garrett T25 water-cooled turbochargers, and fitted a Bosch variable boost control system adjustable from the driver’s seat between 0.4 and 0.8 bar.

The result? 360 horsepower at 6,000 rpm and 520 Nm of torque—figures that propelled the B10 Bi-Turbo from 0-100 km/h in just 5.6 seconds and on to a top speed exceeding 290 km/h (180 mph). To put that in perspective, it was as fast as a Ferrari Testarossa in a straight line. In a memorable test by German magazine Sport Auto, the B10 actually beat the Italian supercar off the line, reaching 100 km/h half a second quicker.

But the B10 Bi-Turbo wasn’t just about raw speed. It featured upgraded Bilstein suspension, automatic load-leveling at the rear to prevent excessive camber above 170 mph, a specially developed Getrag 5-speed manual transmission, and a 25-percent limited-slip differential. Inside, Recaro sport seats in ALPINA cloth, a leather-wrapped Momo steering wheel, and polished wood trim created an atmosphere of understated luxury that no M5 could match.

Despite costing nearly twice the price of an E34 M5 at 146,800 DM, the B10 Bi-Turbo became ALPINA’s best-selling model up to that point. Production ended in August 1994 when BMW discontinued the M30 engine; the final 50 M30 blocks were reserved exclusively for ALPINA to complete the production run.

Today, the B10 Bi-Turbo is widely considered ALPINA’s masterpiece—a car that proved a small independent manufacturer could embarrass supercars while offering four-door practicality and BMW reliability.

2. ALPINA B7 Turbo Coupé (E24): The Autobahn Missile

1979-1987 | Less Than 300 Units Produced

If the E24 6 Series is one of the most beautiful BMWs ever designed, the ALPINA B7 Turbo Coupé is its ultimate expression. Based on the BMW 635CSi, the B7 Turbo represented ALPINA’s mastery of turbocharged performance wrapped in timeless gran turismo styling.

ALPINA took BMW’s 3.0-liter inline-six and enlarged it to 3.4 liters, then added a carefully engineered turbocharger system with variable boost control. Unlike many turbo cars of the era, the B7 featured sophisticated Bosch boost management that allowed the driver to adjust turbo pressure between 0.6 and 0.9 bar via a dial in the cabin—a feature that was exceedingly rare in the late 1970s and early 1980s.

Later versions of the B7 Turbo Coupé produced 325-330 hp at 5,800 rpm with 378 lb-ft of torque available from just 3,000 rpm. That was enough for a 0-62 mph time of 5.9 seconds and a top speed of 166 mph—supercar territory for the era. The engine featured Mahle pistons, a remapped fuel injection system, performance camshafts, and a custom exhaust.

To handle the power, ALPINA fitted Bilstein gas-pressure dampers with progressive springs, ventilated disc brakes all around, and 16-inch wheels with staggered tire sizes (205/55 front, 225/50 rear). Inside, hand-stitched leather, custom gauges, ALPINA sport seats, and subtle wood trim created an ambiance that was pure grand tourer.

Production numbers are unclear, but fewer than 300 B7 Turbo Coupés were built across all versions, making it one of ALPINA’s rarest models. The combination of the shark-nosed E24’s elegant proportions with ALPINA’s sophisticated turbo technology created what many consider the ultimate 1980s autobahn cruiser—a car that could dispatch the journey from Munich to Hamburg at speeds most modern cars can only dream of.

Values have skyrocketed in recent years as collectors recognize the B7 Turbo Coupé as the pinnacle of analog turbocharged performance.

3. ALPINA Roadster V8 (Z8): Reimagining an Icon

2003 | 555 Units Produced

When BMW’s Z8 production ended in 2002, ALPINA saw an opportunity to create something entirely different. The original Z8 was a sharp-edged sports car—beautiful but somewhat uncompromising, with a 400-hp S62 V8, a 6-speed manual, and run-flat tires that transmitted every imperfection in the road directly to the driver.

ALPINA’s approach was radical: make it slower, make it smoother, and make it better. Out went the S62 engine in favor of ALPINA’s own 4.8-liter V8 from the B10 V8 S, producing 375 hp and 383 lb-ft of torque—19 fewer horses but 15 more lb-ft than the standard Z8. More importantly, that torque arrived at significantly lower RPM, creating a long-legged, effortless character perfect for cruising the Riviera.

The 6-speed manual was replaced with a 5-speed automatic featuring ALPINA’s Switch-Tronic steering wheel-mounted shift buttons. The suspension was softened, the harsh run-flat tires were ditched in favor of conventional rubber with taller sidewalls, and those tires were mounted on stunning 20-inch ALPINA wheels (9 inches front, 10 inches rear) that gave the car a more purposeful stance.

Inside, ALPINA reupholstered everything in ultra-soft Nappa leather, fitted custom gauges with ALPINA’s signature blue background, and added subtle badging. A numbered plaque between the seats reminded each owner they had one of just 555 examples.

Here’s the fascinating part: BMW sold the ALPINA Roadster V8 through its own U.S. dealerships—marking the first time an ALPINA was officially available in America. Of the 555 cars built, 450 came to the United States, with only 105 remaining in Europe.

At $140,000 when new—$12,000 more than a standard Z8—the ALPINA Roadster V8 was the most expensive car sold at BMW dealerships at the time. Critics initially questioned the concept of a “slower” Z8, but ALPINA understood something important: not every sports car needs to be a track weapon. Sometimes, the most sophisticated approach is to prioritize composure over aggression.

Today, ALPINA Roadster V8s command $150,000-$250,000 at auction—often more than standard Z8s—as collectors recognize that ALPINA successfully transformed BMW’s focused roadster into a world-class grand tourer.

4. ALPINA B12 6.0 (E38): The Pinnacle of Luxury

1999-2001 | 94 Units Produced

In the late 1990s, if you wanted the ultimate luxury sedan, you had two choices: a Mercedes-Benz S-Class or an ALPINA B12 6.0. For those in the know, the ALPINA was the only choice.

Based on BMW’s E38 7 Series, the B12 6.0 featured the largest-capacity naturally aspirated engine ALPINA ever tuned: a 6.0-liter version of BMW’s M73 V12. ALPINA’s modifications included Mahle aluminum pistons, modified camshafts, redesigned air intakes, and a custom exhaust system that raised output to 424 hp and 442 lb-ft of torque.

That might not sound like supercar numbers by modern standards, but in 1999, it was extraordinary for a luxury sedan. The B12 6.0 could sprint from 0-60 mph in under six seconds despite weighing as much as a small house, and it would continue accelerating all the way to an electronically limited 181 mph.

The power was delivered through a 5-speed ZF automatic gearbox featuring ALPINA’s innovative Switch-Tronic system—one of the first implementations of steering wheel-mounted shift buttons, years before paddle shifters became commonplace.

But the B12 6.0 was never about numbers. It was about how it delivered its performance. The V12 was preternaturally smooth, with a wave of torque available from just above idle. The suspension was tuned for magic carpet comfort, yet the car remained composed at autobahn speeds. Inside, hand-selected Lavalina leather, polished wood trim, ALPINA gauges, and signature multi-spoke wheels created an atmosphere of bespoke luxury that rivaled Bentley.

Only 94 B12 6.0s were built during the model’s brief two-year production run, making it one of ALPINA’s most exclusive creations. It represented everything ALPINA stood for: understated elegance, effortless performance, and the kind of attention to detail that only a small-volume manufacturer could provide.

In an era when Mercedes dominated the luxury sedan segment, the B12 6.0 proved that ALPINA could create something even more special.

5. ALPINA B6 3.5S (E30): The Ultimate 3 Series

1987-1990 | 62 Units Produced

When BMW introduced the E30 M3 in 1986, it became an instant legend—a homologation special designed to dominate touring car racing, with a high-revving 2.3-liter four-cylinder that screamed to 7,000 rpm. But ALPINA saw an opportunity to create something different: an E30 M3 for people who valued torque over revs, comfort over track times, and exclusivity over everything.

The B6 3.5S used the M3’s lightweight body, wider fenders, and improved aerodynamics, but under the hood sat ALPINA’s own 3.5-liter inline-six—the same basic engine found in larger BMWs, but heavily modified with ALPINA’s expertise. Output was 254 hp and 255 lb-ft of torque—about 19 more horsepower than even the most powerful version of the M3’s S14 engine, and vastly more torque available across a much broader rev range.

The difference in character was night and day. Where the M3’s four-cylinder demanded to be revved, the B6 3.5S delivered smooth, linear power from 2,000 rpm. Where the M3’s suspension was track-focused and firm, ALPINA’s setup (shared with the M3 but retuned) offered better ride quality without sacrificing handling precision. Inside, ALPINA’s signature wood trim, leather upholstery, and custom gauges elevated the cabin beyond the M3’s more spartan approach.

Only 62 B6 3.5S models were built, making it one of the rarest ALPINAs ever produced. Today, finding one for sale is nearly impossible, and when they do appear, prices approach €300,000—nearly triple what a comparable E30 M3 commands.

The B6 3.5S represented ALPINA’s philosophy in its purest form: take an already excellent BMW, make it more refined and more exclusive, and create something that appeals to a completely different clientele. It wasn’t trying to beat the M3 on track; it was offering an alternative for drivers who wanted the M3’s looks with a more sophisticated driving experience.

A Legacy Secured

These five cars—the B10 Bi-Turbo, B7 Turbo Coupé, Roadster V8, B12 6.0, and B6 3.5S—represent the pinnacle of ALPINA’s independent era. They prove that a small manufacturer with the right philosophy could create cars that competed with (and often surpassed) offerings from much larger competitors. That’s what ALPINA has always been about. And as BMW ALPINA writes its next chapter, we hope that spirit endures.

What’s your favorite ALPINA model from the independent era? Share your memories in the comments below.