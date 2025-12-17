When BMW debuted the M4 CSL in the Netherlands, we were taken aback by its exorbitant price tag. The limited-edition super coupe was listed at €215,243 when sales began in May 2022. At the time, the Competition Sport Lightweight carried a staggering premium of nearly €88,000 over a base M4 (G82).

BMW wasn’t entirely to blame for the eye-watering sticker, though. With a 21% value-added tax and hefty levies on high-emissions vehicles, the Netherlands was never going to be a friendly market for the M4 CSL. Fast-forward to December 2025, and one example can now be had for “only” €87,500. There’s just one catch: it’s been in an accident.

First registered in September 2022, this Sapphire Black Metallic M4 CSL covered just 10,606 kilometers (6,590 miles) before the crash. While the engine still runs, the car is in serious need of TLC. A sizable portion of the front bumper and a headlight are missing, and both the dented hood and fender will need replacing.

The damage is severe enough that the hood’s exposed carbon-fiber weave is clearly visible. In the name of weight savings, BMW also used carbon fiber-reinforced plastic (CFRP) for the roof and trunk lid. Thankfully, those remain intact. Elsewhere, the car has sustained damage to the front wheel and suspension on the driver’s side, although the listing claims it remains drivable.

This was clearly not a minor impact. The front airbags deployed, and the left seatbelt tensioner must be replaced. According to Dutch magazine Autoblog, the M4 CSL slammed into a tree in early October in the province of Brabant. Fortunately, the driver walked away unhurt.

While the asking price is hardly a bargain and repair costs will be substantial, this M4 CSL arguably deserves a second chance. For context, €87,500 in the Netherlands would get you a new M440i, assuming you can persuade a dealer to knock the price down from its original €94,450 sticker.

Anyone tempted by the damaged CSL should run the numbers carefully. Clean, accident-free examples with low miles are currently listed on Mobile.de for just under €120,000.

The listing is available at the source link below.

Photos: Schadeautos