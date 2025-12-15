We don’t like being the bearer of bad news, but get ready for yet another round of price hikes. A new report claims BMW USA will raise prices by 1% on most models in two weeks’ time. Starting January 1, 2026, a new car could cost up to $1,500 more than it does today.

According to a leaked dealer bulletin seen by CarsDirect, most models will unfortunately be affected. However, there are a few notable exceptions, including EVs and a trio of combustion-engine models. The 7 Series will not see a price increase, although BMW may be waiting until next year’s facelift before charging more for its flagship.

The Z4 also won’t be affected, which makes sense given that production of the roadster is nearing its end. BMW has already announced a Final Edition before calling time on the G29 in the first half of next year. Sadly, a direct replacement isn’t on the agenda, so don’t hold your breath for another Z car anytime soon.

The same report says the XM will also avoid the price bump. That’s hardly a surprise, considering sales of the plug-in hybrid SUV never really took off. There have been plenty of reports of substantial discounts to move unsold inventory, and raising prices would only make the polarizing luxobarge an even tougher sell. BMW hasn’t made things any easier by discontinuing the base model earlier this year, leaving only the $160,775 XM Label available in the US.

CarsDirect says the limited-run M2 CS and the ALPINA XB7 will avoid the price hike. Everything else, however, will be more expensive from January 1, 2026. The X6 M will take the biggest hit, with its price jumping by $1,500. The increase will be nearly as steep for the M5 sedan and wagon, both of which will go up by $1,400. Stick with the compact cars, and you’ll be paying only an additional $400.

It wasn’t that long ago that BMW USA raised prices, with most models becoming 1.9% more expensive as of July 1. If there’s a silver lining, it’s that buyers can still lock in current prices before the end of the year. That said, it’s easy to see why some customers may choose to wait for the product onslaught planned for 2026. Next year, BMW will not only facelift the 7 Series but also launch the next-generation 3 Series, i3, and X5.