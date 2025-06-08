Bad news continues to pile up for those looking to buy a new BMW. After recently learning that the 2026 M3 will see a $1,700 price increase across the board, a new report indicates that nearly all models will face price hikes. Exceptions include EVs, the 2 Series Gran Coupe, M2, and the ALPINA XB7. All other models will see a 1.9% increase in MSRP.

According to a leaked bulletin sent by BMW to dealers and obtained by CarsDirect, the price changes will take effect on July 1. It’s tempting to assume the decision was made to offset the hefty tariffs on imported vehicles. However, the official explanation offers a different reason:

“[The increase is] in line with past pricing communications, and accounts for inflation and enhancements to standard equipment where applicable.”

The price jump applies to the 2026 model year lineup. If you’re willing to go with a 2025 model, you can still buy it at the current price. The 1.9% increase translates to a rise of about $1,100 for a Z4 and up to $2,500 for an X5 M Competition.

In the luxury segment, such annual price adjustments are not unusual. For context, the 2026 M3 G80 with a manual gearbox carries an MSRP of $78,400. That’s $12,700 more than it cost five model years ago. Price creep remains common across both mainstream and premium automakers.

Regarding tariffs, there is an important nuance to consider. While models like the X3 through XM are built in Spartanburg, South Carolina, they’re not entirely exempt from tariffs. These SUVs aren’t manufactured exclusively with U.S.-sourced parts, so new tariffs on components will impact every vehicle in BMW’s lineup. With that in mind, further price increases later this year can’t be ruled out. Some price protection has been offered, but it’s unlikely to remain in place indefinitely.

If you’ve been considering a new BMW, upcoming price hikes might be the push you need to act quickly.

Source: CarsDirect