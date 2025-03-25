The numbers don’t lie—the XM was the slowest-selling BMW in the United States last year. Demand for the polarizing SUV fell 14.7% to 1,974 units. That’s despite the fact that 2024 was the first full year on sale for the M luxobarge. Even the Z4 roadster fared better. Of course, no one expected the XM to be a strong seller due to its exorbitant price tag. Nevertheless, five-digit discounts are a telltale sign the company is struggling to move the product.

In June 2024, we reported about $17,500 in price cuts. Fast-forward nearly a year, and incentives now max out at a whopping $22,500. Cars Direct got a hold of a dealer bulletin showing customers can take advantage of multiple incentives. BMW offers US buyers $5,000 in loyalty cash or the same amount in conquest cash for people willing to move from other brands.

If you’re financing or paying cash, BMW takes off another $15,000 from the XM’s price tag. If you’d rather lease, you can save $17,500. Corroborated with the $5,000 price cut mentioned earlier, people leasing can get the plug-in hybrid SUV with a massive $22,500 discount. Alternatively, buying the car outright slashes $20,000 from the asking price.

There’s a caveat. The deals apply to existing 2024 XMs rather than newly configured 2025 models. In other words, you’ll have to settle for whatever’s left in stock. Cars Direct reports dealers in the US don’t have big stocks because it’s a slow-selling product. If none of the available vehicles are your cup of tea, a 2025 XM can be had with $12,500 off, regardless of whether you’re buying or leasing.

For the current model year, BMW wants $161,425 for the base XM and $187,625 if you step up to the XM Label. As BMWBLOG reported, the standard version will allegedly be dropped from the lineup this summer. That will leave only the XM Label in the United States. In Europe, the company will continue to offer the six-cylinder XM 50e.

BMW will keep the “G09” in production until November 2028, according to sources familiar with the matter. We haven’t heard anything about a Life Cycle Impulse, while the fate of a second-generation model is uncertain.

Source: Cars Direct