The iX3 ushers in a fresh design at BMW, but that doesn’t mean all future models will look the same. Consequently, the fifth-generation X5 debuting next year won’t be an iX3 simply scaled up to 120%. A key distinguishing design cue should be immediately noticeable at the front. As previously reported, the “G65” is expected to feature an “X” graphic embedded into the headlights.

We first learned of this detail back in April 2024, following a dealer meeting in the United States. Speaking on condition of anonymity, a sales representative said the new X5 would feature X-shaped lighting elements. They were presumably referring to the internal detailing of the headlights, since it’s unrealistic to expect the entire cluster to take on such an unconventional shape.

The new X5 was reportedly shown behind closed doors at a two-day event in Las Vegas, where the dealer had an early look. Cited by Automotive News, the individual claimed the luxury SUV looked “mean” and that the X-shaped daytime running lights “were probably the coolest thing I’ve ever seen.” Truthfully, it’s not much to go on, but our speculative rendering provides a sense of what to expect.

Just so we’re clear, we can’t vouch for the accuracy of this digital design exercise. However, we do know from our own sources that BMW plans to offer the new X5 with different light signatures. It’s too early to say whether these will be market-specific and/or whether the “X” theme will come to the U.S. Either way, the headlights won’t be borrowed from the smaller iX3.

Whatever the case, the next X5 should immediately stand out within BMW’s SUV lineup. Prototypes seen so far have worn provisional headlights flanking the iX3’s sensibly sized vertical grille. As always with test vehicles, the production headlights will appear closer to the official debut.

Based on the rumored start of production in August 2026, BMW could unveil the new X5 in late spring or early summer. It remains to be seen whether other large SUVs will adopt the same “X” lighting motif. As a refresher, the next X7 isn’t far behind since it’ll debut in 2027, followed by the new X6 in 2028. Provided it’s approved for production, the rumored rugged SUV could arrive by 2029.