Earlier this week, BMW confirmed the inevitable: the Z4 is going out of production. The roadster goes down in history as the last non-M model to offer a stick shift. Before it drives off into the proverbial sunset, the “G29” in Final Edition guise still offers a clutch pedal if you step up to the M40i model in the United States. Europeans can also get the lesser, four-cylinder Z4 sDrive20i with three pedals. Production ends in April 2026, leaving only three models with a manual gearbox.

With the Z4 months away from retirement, the do-it-yourself gearbox becomes exclusive to M cars. The M2 “G87” is now the cheapest entry point into the row-your-own club, followed by the M3 “G80” and M4 “G82.” However, the two larger cars are only available with a manual if you stick (pun intended) to the base versions. The hotter Competition models are sold exclusively with the eight-speed automatic. Since BMW only offers the M3 Touring “G81” and M4 Convertible “G83” as Competition models with xDrive, these come with the two-pedal Steptronic setup.

Consequently, the once-dominant manual is steadily fading, nearing the end of its decades-long prolific run. Excluding the Z4, the last regular cars to offer a 6MT were the previous-generation 1 Series and 2 Series Gran Coupe. Both bowed out last year to make way for dual-clutch-only successors.

The Axe Is Falling On BMW’s Manual Cars

The next manual BMW likely facing the chopping block is the M3. The current sports sedan is believed to end production in February 2027. Although M has confirmed a next-gen car, likely codenamed “G84,” it might not have three pedals. We’ve previously reported that the future inline-six M3 is expected to come only with xDrive and an automatic.

You likely have significantly more time to buy a new BMW M car with two doors. The M4 is reportedly sticking around until June 2029. Insiders claim production of the “G82” has been extended, along with the rest of the “G22” 4 Series family. Additionally, the slightly smaller M2 could remain in production until July 2029.

It’s worth distinguishing end-of-production dates from the timeframe to buy cars. Order books typically close months in advance, so BMW could stop taking M3 orders roughly a year from now. Similarly, the M2 and M4 might become unavailable by early 2029.

A Next-Gen M Car With A Manual Is A Definite Maybe

Is there any hope for a future BMW M car with a manual? We’re cautiously optimistic, based on a statement made by Sylvia Neubauer, M’s Vice President of Customer, Brand, and Sales. Speaking with BMWBLOG during the Le Mans weekend earlier this year, she didn’t completely shut the door:

“I think BMW will always be very creative. We can always think about it [M car with a manual transmission]. BMW M is a rather entrepreneurial company of very passionate M guys. So if our engineers can make it happen, I think they will always try to do so.”

As for a conventional manual-gearbox experience in an electric car, it won’t happen. BMW M boss Frank van Meel ruled out giving the M3 “ZA0” three pedals. However, the mayor of M Town isn’t opposed to a simulated manual. On top of that, some combustion-engine sound trickery is likely to be pumped through the speakers. We’re told it’s a necessity rather than a gimmick:

“In a pure EV with one gear, no sound, and no emotion, you don’t know if you’re doing 125, 150, or whatever. You need a solution for that. You have to find a connection to the brain of the driver, without forcing you to look at your speedometer.”

Even if simulated gear shifts and inline-six sounds are coming to the electric M3, it won’t be the end of the world. We believe BMW won’t force these “features” on drivers; instead, they’ll let drivers turn them off, so no harm, no foul. The “ZA0” is rumored to enter production in March 2027, so its world premiere shouldn’t be far behind the i3 Sedan (“NA0”), which debuts next year.

If a next-gen M car with a proper manual never happens again, BMW will likely capitalize on the six-speed M2, M3, and M4 until the very end. Limited-run special editions marking the end of the era seem highly plausible. At a steep premium, of course.

One Last Dance For The Manual Gearbox

If we were the higher-ups in Munich, we’d green-light an ultra-exclusive final car with a manual. Think 3.0 CSL, but maybe based on the M2 rather than the M4. Not to get your hopes up too high, but BMW’s small-series team has secured a slot for an M model. However, it’s unclear which car will be the donor. Here’s what Syliva told us:

“We are discussing things, but we need to find the right time to do it. Be assured, we share the same dream and passion. We have been talking with Adrian van Hooydonk [Head of BMW Group Design] and the team who does the small series planning, and there is a slot reserved for BMW M.”

Deep-pocketed enthusiasts would jump at the chance, knowing it would be the last of its kind. In a perfect world, BMW would pair the larger V8 with a manual, but something tells us that ship has sailed. Still, we’d love to be proven wrong.