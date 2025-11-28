The newly opened House of BMW Italia in San Donato Milanese hosted an unusual scene this week. Instead of a standard handover ceremony, the building was transformed to feel like the iconic San Siro stadium for an afternoon as BMW delivered 20 new cars to AC Milan for the 2025–2026 season. Players and club staff walked through a space designed to mirror their match-day path: the tunnel-style entrance, the locker-room atmosphere, and even an area meant to evoke warm-ups on the pitch.

The fleet included BMW X5, X6, and X7 models, but also the new BMW iX3 was also part of the lineup. Over the past three years, the two have worked together on more than just branding. BMW has supplied players and staff with new models, ranging from M performance cars, the XM for example, to fully electric vehicles like the iX and i4.

Five Years In: Why the Partnership Works

BMW and AC Milan announced their partnership in 2021, and it has grown into something more substantial than a basic sponsorship. BMW has involved the club in everything from product events to community projects, while AC Milan has given the brand visibility that reaches far beyond Italy.

BMW Italy and AC Milan inked a deal in March 2021, when the German luxury automaker became the Automotive Partner. A year later, the Munich-based company delivered a fleet of 25 cars to the team: 15 X6s, nine X5s, and one iX. The agreement was renewed in 2023 when a whopping 45 vehicles were handed over to the players and management at the San Siro Hippodrome.

The presentation is the latest chapter in BMW’s deepening involvement with Europe’s biggest football clubs, where the brand uses the sport’s global reach to highlight its technological evolution and commitment to electrification. Alongside the AC Milan partnership, BMW’s collaboration with Real Madrid CF continues to be one of the brand’s most visible alliances, alongside the BMW Spain partnership with Carlos Alcaraz.

In Spain, the partnership with Real Madrid has also placed the BMW iX3 at the center of its marketing campaign. The all-electric SUV has also been featured prominently in promotional content with the club’s players.