The partnership between BMW Italy and AC Milan kicked off in March 2021 and saw the Italian branch of the German premium car manufacturer become the Rossoneri’s Automotive Partner and Premium Partner. Since then, BMW Italia has accompanied the Rossoneri in their football journey, celebrating the team’s victory of the Serie A 2020/21 Championship. Today, the partnership continues with a new chapter.

A special day was celebrated yesterday in Milanello by BMW Italy and AC Milan. Massimiliano Di Silvestre, president BMW Italy, delivered the cars for the 2022/2023 season to the first team, in the presence of Paolo Scaroni, president of AC Milan, Paolo Maldini, technical director and Stefano Pioli, coach. A fleet of 25 cars (9 BMW X5,15 BMW X6 and one BMW iX) was lined up on the sidelines with the personalized plate for each player. The full squad of AC Milan, including global star Zlatan Ibrahimovic, attended the event.

BMW XM Makes Its Italian Debut

Di Silvestre, President and CEO of BMW Italy, symbolically handed over the keys to the cars in a ceremony that saw AC Milan captain, Davide Calabria together with Olivier Giroud and Simon Kjaer as protagonists. Of course, the other rockstar of the day was the all-new BMW XM plug-in hybrid. The car was unveiled this week and it’s starting to show up at global events.

“We always say – said Massimiliano Di Silvestre at the opening of the meeting – that the BMW Group is different from the others because we have a very ambitious goal: we exist to move the body, the heart and the mind. And today we are here with you because for two years we have shared this ambition. We through our extraordinary products, such as the new BMW XM that you see today exclusively and which embodies our vision of the mobility of the future and you through the emotions that football can express at the highest level.”

“But – he concluded – there is also much more. We believe in the same values. Appreciate “struggling”, have a rigorous discipline, suffer, train together to achieve a goal; respect the commitments made, the rules, the teammates, the opponents. And above all do it with passion. By questioning oneself, always trying to get the best, having the pleasure of improving, dreaming of more challenging goals and then reaching them “.

“Today – underlined Paolo Scaroni , President of AC Milan – is a renewed testimony of a winning partnership between two global brands, excellence in their respective sectors, synonymous with success and style. It is also a pleasure to be able to see the new XM exclusively live. A car that reminds me so much of our Milan: elegant, powerful, young and innovative, but above all which is the result of a great team effort. The agreement between AC Milan and BMW Italia is continuing – Scaroni recalled – by sharing a strategic vision and common values, looking to the future with optimism and ambition, always trying to excite our passionate supporters.”