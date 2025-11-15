BMW offers multiple layers of performance for the M2. It starts with the 473-horsepower base model with a manual gearbox. Then comes the automatic version, which bumps torque from 550 Nm to 600 Nm. Step up to the limited-run M2 CS and output rises to 523 hp and 650 Nm. At the top of the hierarchy sits the track-only M2 Racing for those willing to forgo the license plate.

The M2 lineup will expand further in 2026 with this: a Track Package. In an exclusive interview with BMWBLOG in China, M boss Frank van Meel shared preliminary details about the new additions to the M Performance Parts catalog.

M’s head honcho confirmed our assumption that it will be a retrofit package. BMW will offer the goodies as a complete kit, so you won’t be able to select individual components. The upcoming pack will be available through dealers and won’t affect the car’s ability to carry a license plate. Indeed, an M2 equipped with the Track Package will remain fully street-legal.

Frank van Meel told us BMW intends to sell this kit worldwide, and there are already plans for a Nürburgring hot lap. Whether it can cross the finish line at the Green Hell faster than the M2 CS remains to be seen. As a reminder, the Competition Sport completed a lap in 7 minutes and 25.5 seconds.

But what exactly does the Track Package bring to the table? Not that it wasn’t already obvious, but the mayor of M Town confirmed the front winglets, splitter, and a massive rear spoiler with an integrated third brake light. We also learned that the M2 is getting an updated rear diffuser and track-focused sticky tires.

Another major upgrade will be a “very innovative, completely new” coilover suspension. It’s worth noting that BMW already offers a coilover setup for the M2 through the M Performance Parts catalog, lowering the front axle by up to 25 millimeters and the rear by up to 20 millimeters. However, Frank van Meel was referring to a different system, potentially even more track-focused.

The Track Package is unlikely to be the only novelty BMW is preparing for the M2 in 2026. As previously reported, the “G87” is all but confirmed to finally get xDrive. Looking further ahead, we’ve also heard hints of an M2 CSL, though nothing has been decided yet. There’s still time to level up the formula, considering the sports coupe will remain in production until the second half of 2029.