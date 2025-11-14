BMW has been in a festive mood all year to celebrate the 3 Series’ 50th anniversary. We’ve seen multiple “50 Jahre” special editions marking half a century since the E21 debuted. Mexico is the next market to get a limited-run version, and this time with an electrifying twist. It’s based on the rear-wheel-drive 330e.

Built locally at the San Luis Potosi plant, the special 3er rides on some of BMW’s nicest wheels. The 19-inch two-tone set, codenamed “1038,” is an Individual upgrade introduced last year on the facelifted 4 Series. The cars also come with the M Sport Pro Package and a blacked-out kidney grille for extra visual drama.

To complete the look, BMW Mexico darkens the side mirror caps and window trim. The red calipers of the M Sport brakes add a sharp contrast to the body, which gets a trunk lid spoiler and a sunroof as standard. Open the doors and you’re greeted by “3 Series 50 Jahre Edition” side sills with an M-colored motif.

To sweeten the pot, BMW Mexico adds carbon fiber dashboard trim and electrically adjustable front seats. Three-zone automatic climate control and a wireless charging pad are included as well. A special plaque on the center console lid covering the cup holders nods to the 3 Series’ milestone.

There are no changes under the hood, where the turbocharged 2.0-liter gasoline engine continues to work with an electric motor. Combined output remains 289 hp and 420 Nm (310 lb-ft). The plug-in hybrid sedan needs 5.9 seconds to reach 62 mph and tops out at 143 mph (230 km/h). In electric mode, it won’t go any faster than 87 mph (140 km/h).

The battery pack has a usable capacity of 19.5 kWh, good for 53 miles (85 kilometers) of WLTP-rated electric range. A full charge takes two and a half hours from a 7.4 kW wallbox.

BMW dealers in Mexico are already taking orders from customers willing to spend MXN $1,439,900 ($78,300).