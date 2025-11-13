This generation of the M3 has been around for a little over five years. We’ve all had plenty of time to dissect its design and express either affection or hatred for the polarizing grille. But the vertical kidneys aren’t the only detail that has stirred debate. A closer look at the G80’s profile reveals that the rear doors don’t seamlessly flow into the fenders.

Why is that? No, it’s not cost-cutting. While reusing the same door panels as the regular 3 Series does save money, that’s not why BMW kept the G20’s rear doors. In an interview with Auto Express, M CEO Frank van Meel explained his reasoning. He was opposed to bulking up the rear doors, even though designers pushed for wider panels.

“The thing with keeping the rear doors is that if your body-in-white is 25 mm wider, and you have such a difference with the door, that gives you this [look] like a race car. That’s what makes an M3 so cool. It’s not as smooth – you can see the power.”

It’s a similar story with the M5 G90, where BMW intentionally chose to emphasize the sports sedan’s broader hips by retaining the G60’s rear doors. Looking ahead, it’ll be interesting to see how Neue Klasse styling shapes the next M3 (G84) and electric M3 (ZA0).

Some might argue that critics love to nitpick over details like this, while others don’t see an issue. Personally, I don’t mind how the rear fenders protrude. It’s not as if these are the first M cars to show a clear distinction between the two panels. This design choice actually makes the M3 and M5 appear wider than they are, so I can understand BMW’s thinking.

Interestingly, Frank van Meel mentioned that internal research found customers don’t want the rear doors to align perfectly with the fenders. We’ll probably never know whether cost-cutting played a role in the decision, but the controversy seems overblown. I have a hard time believing anyone would be genuinely put off by such a minor detail. I certainly wouldn’t be.

Source: Auto Express