When Rolls-Royce launched the Spectre in 2022 (yes, it’s already been three years), it made a big deal about the wheels. We mean that literally. Goodwood’s inaugural EV was the first two-door coupe in nearly a century to feature 23-inch wheels. Even so, that wasn’t enough for SPOFEC. Part of the Bavaria-based Novitec Group, the tuner decided to go a size higher.

Lo and behold, the stately electric coupe now rides on massive 24-inch alloys. Normally, we’re not big fans of oversized wheels, yet these somehow work on the Spectre. Whether it’s the multi-spoke pattern or the disc-style design, the rims look right at home. It also helps that SPOFEC fitted genuine RR center caps, giving the impression that the car rolled off the assembly line this way.

Reputable wheel manufacturer Vossen lent a helping hand in the design process. For added visual drama, the Spectre also received a suspension-lowering kit. It now sits 35 millimeters (1.4 inches) closer to the ground. Even so, we’re told the sumptuous ride quality Rolls-Royce is known for remains unchanged.

The king-sized wheels are wrapped in meaty 295/30 R24 tires capable of handling the immense torque. We’re talking about 1,075 Nm (793 lb-ft), produced by the dual-motor setup in the Spectre Black Badge. Yes, SPOFEC worked on the high-performance version, not that the standard car was exactly short on torque with its 900 Nm (664 lb-ft).

While the wheels are the most eye-catching upgrade, the sleek coupe also gains a carbon fiber body kit. It’s a subtle package consisting of a front lip spoiler and a trunk lid spoiler. SPOFEC also beefed up the side skirts and added rear diffuser fins, but tastefully, without going overboard. As a final touch, the new LED strips embedded in the lower section of the front bumper appear almost as if Rolls-Royce had designed them that way from the start.

SPOFEC’s package for the Spectre is an exercise in restraint, even if the car itself remains as extravagant as any Rolls-Royce should be. While other tuners like Mansory are notorious for their over-the-top designs, this coupe exudes an OEM+ vibe. As the saying goes, sometimes less truly is more.