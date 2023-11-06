There are several models we could safely label as being the ultimate SUVs. Depending on your preferences, the Ferrari Purosangue, Lamborghini Urus, Bentley Bentayga, and Aston Martin DBX fit the bill, but if opulence is what you’re after, then the Rolls-Royce Cullinan is the one to get. This isn’t just any version of Goodwood’s posh family hauler, but the more potent Black Badge.

Equipped with the venerable twin-turbo 6.75-liter V12 set to be retired by 2030, the Cullinan BB produces 591 horsepower and 900 Newton-meters (664 pound-feet) of torque. However, Novitec’s Spofec division has worked on the venerable twelve-cylinder engine to extract even more power. It now unleashes 707 hp and a mountain-moving 1,060 Nm (782 lb-ft), good for a 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) run in only 4.6 seconds even though the vehicle tips the scales at around 2,700 kilograms (nearly 6,000 pounds).

Because of the Cullinan BB’s immense heft, Spofec says it hasn’t modified the top speed limiter, which is still programmed to kick in at 155 mph (250 km/h). Aside from upgrading the engine, it also swapped out the original exhaust in favor of a custom setup made from stainless steel with actively controlled butterfly valves to alter the V12’s soundtrack on the fly.

The ultra-luxury British SUV has been fitted with an “Overdose S” body kit, which seems fitting considering the Cullinan is 10 centimeters (4 inches) wider at the front and a whopping 12 cm (4.7 in) at the rear than the standard SUV. It looks even more imposing with those stately 24-inch wheels designed by Vossen specifically for this application. These king-size, disc-like alloys within the bulging fenders come wrapped in meaty 295/30 R24 tires. Spofec had to adjust the air suspension to play nice with those massive wheels and they say the Cullinan Black Badge can be lowered by as much as 40 mm (nearly 1.6 in).

Although a Rolls-Royce interior is supremely luxurious from the factory, Spofec can reupholster the cabin in leather and Alcantara that are available in just about any color you can think of.

Source: Spofec