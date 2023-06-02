The aftermarket scene has embraced the current-generation M3 ever since the G80 was introduced in September 2020. BMW itself offers a wide array of M Performance Parts tailored to the sports sedan, but if none of the items tickle your fancy, tuners might have what you’re looking for. Take for example this tastefully modified build, riding on Vossen forged wheels and with yellow LED daytime running lights to echo the M5 CS, M4 CSL, and the more recent M3 CS.

It has been brought closer to the road courtesy of a suspension kit from KW Automotive and has a subtle carbon fiber body kit from Racing Sport Concepts. It also happens to have the anniversary roundel launched by BMW M in 2022 to celebrate the performance division’s 50th birthday. Open the hood and the twin-turbo, 3.0-liter inline-six engine shows off its carbon fiber cover.

At the back, it’s hard to miss the large quad exhaust tips from AWE’s Track Edition exhaust system compatible with the latest M3. It not only lends the rear a beefier look, but it also makes the S58 sound more aggressive while providing an extra 3 horsepower and 5 pound-feet of torque at the wheels. Compared to the OEM exhaust, the custom setup is 22 pounds lighter.

This particular build is a newer M3 since it has the iDrive 8 infotainment system that BMW has been putting in the G80 with the cars produced from July 2022. The cabin has a few upgrades as well since it features an Alcantara-wrapped central armrest as an M Performance Parts item while the carbon fiber front bucket seats also cost extra.

BMW has already spruced up the M3 with a CS version but more changes are planned at some point in 2024. It’s reportedly getting a Life Cycle Impulse with new headlights that’ll do away with laser technology, much like it has been the case with the lesser versions of the 3 Series facelift. The flagship is rumored to receive a small bump in power, but only for the xDrive model. Production of the M3 LCI is said to begin in July 2024.

Source: VossenWheels / YouTube