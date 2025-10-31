Say what you will about BMW’s outgoing design language, but we can all agree there’s been plenty of variety. The X3 doesn’t look like a bloated X1, and the 5 Series isn’t just a supersized 3er. However, it’s unclear whether that level of differentiation will continue across the 40 models coming by the end of 2027.

Early signs suggest the Neue Klasse lineup will adopt a more streamlined design approach. Prototypes of the next-generation X5 (G65) have led us to believe it’ll resemble a scaled-up iX3. Still, the test vehicles wear heavy camouflage, and the visual trickery could be misleading. Meanwhile, a new speculative rendering attempts to digitally peel away the disguise.

It’s too early to say whether the Photoshop job nails the design, but one detail shown is indeed accurate. Notice how the doors appear to lack handles? They’re actually integrated into the beltline. These “winglet” handles debuted on the Skytop and Speedtop, and the X5 will be the first series-production BMW to feature them. The X7 (G67) is expected to follow about a year later.

The clever camouflage on the X5 prototypes also conceals a vertical grille. It’s already known that BMW’s SUVs will adopt the iX3’s upright kidney design, while cars like next year’s i3 sedan will feature a horizontal grille stretching outward to meet the headlights. Both layouts were previewed by the 2023 Vision Neue Klasse sedan and the 2024 Vision Neue Klasse X crossover.

At the rear, the rendering suggests BMW will retain the split tailgate, but we’re not so sure anymore. Rumors from Munich claim the G65 could be the first X5 with a one-piece tailgate, though we’re hoping that particular gossip turns out to be false.

Even if the new X5 ends up resembling an iX3 enlarged by 20 percent, would that really be a bad thing? Whatever direction BMW takes, some will complain while others will say the design team made the right call. Inside, the iDrive X system with the Panoramic Vision windshield projection is a given, though the dashboard might differ from the iX3’s. One thing’s for sure: there will be far fewer buttons, and it’s time to bid farewell to the rotary dial.

Expect the new X5 to debut in late spring or early summer, based on reports that series production will begin in August 2026.

Renderings: kelsonik / Instagram