For more than two decades, the iDrive controller has been part of BMW’s identity. It started as a controversial idea, but over time became second nature to millions of drivers. The rotary knob let you navigate menus and adjust settings without taking your eyes off the road. It was simple, mechanical, and efficient — something you could operate by feel alone.

Now, that era is ending.

The First Look at BMW’s Controller-Free Future

BMW has been preparing us for this moment for years. The X1 and iX1 lost their controllers first, followed by the X2, iX2, and the new 1 Series and 2 Series Gran Coupe. The new BMW iX3, though, is the real turning point — the first major model to fully commit to a controller-free future. The iDrive controller is gone. In its place comes iDrive X, the next generation of BMW’s infotainment system. It’s quicker, cleaner, and smarter than before. More importantly, it’s designed around voice and touch.

Behind the scenes, BMW has integrated several large language model systems (LLM) from different providers. The result is a voice assistant that’s far more capable than previous versions — faster to respond, better at understanding context, and able to interpret natural speech rather than memorized commands. You can now ask the system to perform multi-step tasks, bring up menus, or adjust functions without needing to scroll or tap through submenus.

The Real Reasons the iDrive Controller Is Out

By now, you’ve probably already heard that BMW has officially said goodbye to the iDrive controller. The decision was confirmed to BMWBLOG earlier this year during our exclusive look at the new iDrive X interface and the iX3 in July. When we asked whether BMW ever considered keeping the rotary controller, the Panoramic Vision display expert didn’t hesitate: “The haptic controls on the steering wheel completely replace the iDrive controller.”

At first, that seemed like an oversimplification. The controller has been central to BMW interiors since its debut on the E65 7 Series in 2001. But as the presentation went on, it became clear that the company had carefully thought through the change.

According to BMW, there are markets where the controller was rarely used — and even in regions where owners did use it, it was typically only while parked. “We wanted something that they could use while driving,” the expert explained, “and putting it on the steering wheel is ideal in that case.”

That rationale aligns with what we heard again from BMW’s CES team earlier this year: most owners simply don’t rely on the controller anymore. Internal data shows usage declining sharply over the last few model generations.

Meet The Panoramic Display

There are also design and software reasons. The iX3 and other Neue Klasse-based cars introduce a new Panoramic Display that merges driver and infotainment functions. Controlling that through a single rotary dial would require cursor-style navigation, by jumping from the main screen to the windshield display, adding steps rather than removing them. The steering wheel’s haptic buttons now allow direct input for the Panoramic Display, while the 17.9-inch main touchscreen and enhanced voice control handle the rest.

“For an iDrive controller, everything needed to be in a list,” our BMW guide explained during that July session. “Now, we are much more flexible.” That flexibility is key to iDrive X — the interface combines vertical and horizontal layouts, widgets, and layered menus designed for touch and voice rather than scroll-wheel navigation.

More Than Just a Cost Decision

It’s tempting to assume BMW deleted the controller purely to cut costs. Removing hardware certainly saves money. But BMW insists this isn’t the motivation. The company’s studies indicate that owners increasingly prefer the touchscreen and voice assistant. Many of BMW’s newer apps and third-party integrations aren’t optimized for rotary input anyway. With iDrive X, customizing widgets, switching layouts, or adjusting functions is simply faster by touch.

Even HVAC and climate settings are easier to handle now than in iDrive 8.5 or 9. BMW says drivers prefer using the screen or voice to change temperature and airflow. Gesture controls are also being phased out due to low adoption and the new voice assistant’s speed and accuracy.

Ergonomics played a role, too. The main screen is now closer to the driver, positioned at a comfortable reach from the wheel. During our early demo sessions, it never felt like a stretch to operate — literally or ergonomically. But we will test it a bit more over longer timelines.

Living With iDrive X

I’ve spent time with iDrive X on several occasions since June, and it’s clear this system represents a major leap forward from iDrive 8 and 8.5. It responds faster, understands natural speech, and executes more complex commands. Tasks like adjusting the temperature, changing ambient lighting, or opening deeper menus are now nearly instant.

Still, there’s an adjustment period. The first few times I drove cars without the controller — like the X1 and X2 — I instinctively reached for it out of habit. But after a few days, I found myself navigating quicker through voice and touch alone.

There are a few things I’d still prefer to have physical controls for, like vent direction, though BMW does offer three automatic presets for airflow. And while the interface encourages exploring menus, it’s best done when stationary. The good news is that voice commands can now surface deeper settings that previously required digging through submenus.

Is There A Bigger Picture?

Love it or loathe it, the future of car interiors revolves around screens. BMW’s direction reflects how consumers interact with technology today — intuitive, conversational, and AI-assisted. The iDrive controller’s removal isn’t about removing a legacy feature; it could be about paving the way for the next era of in-car computing. Will that be the right approach? Time will only tell, especially since some automakers are once again rethinking the buttonless world in their cars.

Do I miss the iDrive controller? In a way, yes. BMW had finally perfected it before retiring it. But after spending time with iDrive X, I can see why it had to go. The new interface is faster, cleaner, and more flexible — and it’s ready for what’s next.

We’ll all adjust at our own pace. Some will miss the tactile feedback, others will embrace the seamless integration of touch and voice. But there’s no denying that this shift marks a new chapter for BMW.