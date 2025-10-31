The current BMW M2 has seen its fair share of custom builds since the G87 debuted nearly three years ago. At this point, it’s no easy task to make the rear-wheel-drive coupe stand out more than it already has. After all, the aftermarket community has shown plenty of love for BMW’s smallest M car with dozens of tricked-out examples.

Yet despite the abundance of modified M2s, the car continues to attract strong support from third-party tuners. Case in point: a striking Royalty Purple makeover. The full body wrap transforms a model that’s been divisive since day one due to its bold design. This in-your-face finish certainly isn’t for everyone, but if you’re into daring makeovers, this one’s right up your alley.

Beyond the glossy wrap, you’ll notice the car sits lower than usual. That’s thanks to a KW Variant 3 coilover suspension that brings the M2 closer to the ground. A ground-effects package with front and rear spoiler lips and chunkier side skirts further enhances its aggressive stance.

The factory wheels fitted at BMW’s San Luis Potosí plant are gone, replaced by custom alloys from Barracuda’s Ultralight Series in a Hyper Silber finish. Measuring 20 inches up front and 21 inches at the rear, they’re wrapped in Hankook Ventus S1 evo3 tires sized 285/30ZR20 and 295/25ZR21, respectively.

The result is a custom project that would fit right in at the Essen Motor Show, SEMA, or the Tokyo Auto Salon. For those who prefer OEM upgrades, BMW offers plenty of M Performance Parts tailored to its compact M car.

More Individual colors are also on the way, but if patience isn’t your thing, custom shops will gladly wrap your M2 in virtually any color you can imagine.

Photos: scope_shots / Instagram