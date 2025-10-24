It’s been a while since a new BMW made such a spectacular debut. Earlier this week, we saw the M2 Drift Competition being hooned by Elias Hountondji of the Red Bull Driftbrothers inside the Munich factory. The one-off G87 will be on display at BMW Welt for the next few days. Until November 5, fans can see the wild build before its competitive debut next year.

We’d argue it’s the craziest build yet based on the second-generation M2. Not just because it packs over 1,000 horsepower, but also thanks to its outrageous design. The swollen fenders and pronounced hood bulge make the M2 CS seem almost tame by comparison. A signature feature pioneered by the Driftbrothers’ M4 has also carried over: the exhaust mounted right below the roof.

While it might look like a publicity stunt, the car was built with genuine racing ambitions. It’s set to compete in the 2026 Drift Masters European Championship after extensive modifications carried out by the Red Bull Driftbrothers’ own 229performance workshop. The M2 has been stripped to a single-seater setup, retaining only a full roll cage and a body-hugging driver’s seat.

This tail-happy coupe, purpose-built to shred tires, should prove an even sharper drift tool than its M4-based predecessor thanks to its smaller footprint. With a staggering 1,085 horsepower sent to the rear wheels, the M2 Drift Competition is clearly not for the faint-hearted. Fun fact: it actually produces more power than the M4 that came before it.

Naturally, BMW will never build something this extreme for the road. This car’s sole purpose is to go sideways in a professional setting, handled by drivers skilled enough to manage that much power in a relatively small and lightweight package.

While the M division isn’t planning anything nearly as wild, an extreme road-legal M2 could still be in the cards. When we spoke with M engineering boss Dirk Häcker earlier this year, he didn’t rule out the possibility of an M2 CSL. But even if it happens, don’t expect it until the latter stages of the G87’s life cycle.