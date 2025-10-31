Unless you’ve been living under a rock for the past few years, you know the 8 Series isn’t long for this world. Even worse, BMW hasn’t even hinted at the possibility of a third generation. While the car’s future remains uncertain, it’s worth reflecting on what the current model leaves behind. Sure, it wasn’t a blockbuster hit, but neither was the original, yet decades later, the E31 is now universally appreciated.

Why the BMW 8 Series Never Became a Bestseller

When the M5 G90 debuted last year to fierce criticism, we called the M8 an underrated alternative. It has a pure V8 engine and doesn’t weigh as much as the moon. Usually, a car showing its age is a bad thing, but that’s not necessarily true of the M8 and its lesser siblings. And it’s not just because the 8er avoided the added complexity of hybridization.

Many of BMW’s recent designs have been criticized for being too in-your-face. By contrast, the G16 embodies understated luxury, with a classy design that doesn’t scream “look at me.” The same applies to its two-door siblings, the G14 coupe and G15 convertible. Even the hot F91/F92/F93 M models don’t overdo it.

The M8 Gran Coupé – BMW’s Underrated V8 Flagship

While we still prefer the E31’s design and its pop-up headlights, the modern equivalent remains an attractive car. Designed in the 2010s, before BMW began experimenting with increasingly polarizing styling, the outgoing 8 Series feels almost timeless.

Its age also brings another advantage. Despite receiving only a minor facelift in 2022, it kept the old iDrive 7 system. That’s not necessarily a bad thing. Years from now, some might come to appreciate its interior more than they do today. As BMW transitions its lineup to iDrive X, most physical buttons will disappear.

Compare the 8 Series’ dashboard to that of the new iX3, and you could argue the former feels far more analog. In addition to a healthy amount of physical controls on the center console, it retains a BMW staple—the rotary iDrive knob. This interior layout can be traced back to the 7 Series E65 launched in 2001, while the center console design itself draws inspiration from even older models.

Inside the BMW 8 Series: The Last Analog Interior

That era will soon come to an end when BMW builds the final 8 Series in 2026. The Z4 will bow out next year, further underscoring that we’re witnessing a major shift in car interiors. It’s unlikely Munich will ever return to dashboard layouts of old. Love it or loathe it, the future is all about screens.

While exterior and interior design are subjective, the appeal of an old-fashioned V8 is not up for debate. Yes, BMW plans to keep eight-cylinders in its portfolio for the foreseeable future, but they’ll incorporate mild-hybrid systems to meet stricter emissions rules. Models like the X5 M60i and 760i already use 48-volt technology, while the latest M5 has gone plug-in hybrid.

It’s nearly impossible to engineer a compliant new V8 without some form of electrification. In fact, it’s only going to get tougher for automakers, especially with the EU’s planned ban on new ICE sales from 2035. The M8’s impending demise adds yet another nail to the coffin for the non-hybrid V8.

Skytop and Speedtop – The Final 8 Series Masterpieces

Looking at the glass half full, at least BMW gave the 8 Series a proper sendoff. The Skytop and Speedtop are stunning and are likely to become future classics. Too bad they only cater to one-percenters willing to spend a rumored 500,000 euros on the targa or shooting brake. But even the regular models should earn an important place in the brand’s heritage, given how radically different the upcoming Neue Klasse cars will be.

You could argue that, along with the Z4, the 8 Series represents the last of BMW’s old guard. It might never achieve the cult status of the original, but its departure will mark a meaningful moment for enthusiasts. It’s now or never to grab one before it’s gone for good. It’ll certainly be a sad day when the inevitable happens.

Of course, BMW could one day revive the 8 Series, but even if it returns in the 2030s, it’s hard to imagine it’ll run on combustion power. Regardless of how great that car might turn out, it just won’t be the same without a roaring V8.