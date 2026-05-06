The Neue Klasse iX3 is already outselling its combustion sibling in global orders. America has not even seen it yet.

Article Summary BMW's X3/X4 segment was one of only two model groups to post gains in Q1 2026, up 8.9% with 77,500 units sold globally.

More than half of current X3 orders worldwide are for the all-electric iX3, BMW's first Neue Klasse production vehicle.

The iX3 has not yet launched in the U.S., where BMW sold 17,767 X3s in Q1 alone -- making its American debut a significant sales event to watch.

The X3 has been one of BMW’s most consistent volume drivers for years. The G01, which the current G45 replaced in late 2024, was a reliable sales workhorse even when the broader portfolio stumbled. So it’s not a surprise that the G45 X3 is still selling well, according to the latest BMW earning reports. What is surprising is what BMW disclosed alongside those numbers: more than half of all current X3 orders globally are for the iX3, the fully electric variant built on BMW’s new Neue Klasse platform.

Two Very Different Cars

The G45 X3 and the iX3 share a name and roughly the same footprint. That’s about where the overlap ends. The iX3 is the first production vehicle from BMW’s Neue Klasse architecture, the same platform that will eventually underpin a substantial portion of the brand’s lineup this decade. It has a different design language, a new operating system, a revised interior philosophy, and a powertrain that has nothing in common with the combustion X3 sitting next to it on the configurator. Calling them siblings is generous. They’re more like cousins who happen to share a last name.

Which makes the order split even more striking. The G45 X3 is a known quantity. Buyers who’ve owned an X3 before know what they’re getting. The iX3, by contrast, is new enough that most potential customers haven’t seen one in person yet, let alone driven one. And yet orders for the electric version are already ahead of the combustion one.

The iX3 Will Launch In America This Week

In the U.S. specifically, BMW sold 17,767 X3s in Q1 2026. Those are all combustion units — the iX3 hasn’t launched here. BMW of North America will reveal all the details on the new iX3 later today. Since the data suggests there’s genuine demand for this car globally, the iX3 could arrive in America with more momentum behind it than any BMW EV since the original i3 was new.

BMW’s overall EV sales were down 20.1% compared to Q1 2025. That’s a significant drop, though the company is far from alone — most major automakers have reported similar softness in the first quarter. Falling EV incentives, consumer hesitation, and a used-EV market that’s been brutal to resale values have all contributed.

The iX3 order data sits somewhat awkwardly against that backdrop. It suggests that when BMW offers an EV that buyers actually want — with a compelling design, a platform built specifically for electrification rather than adapted from a combustion architecture, and enough range to be genuinely practical — demand exists.

The U.S. launch will tell us a lot about whether this is a global shift or a market-specific one.