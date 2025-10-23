In the words of Bob Marley, “the times they are a-changin.” Earlier this week, a prototype of the electric X3 M was spotted testing in Munich. Now, another full-fledged M car without a combustion engine has been caught on camera. Pictured below, the “ZA0” super sedan was seen in Nürburg at the M division’s test center.

While it’s not the first time we’ve seen the electric M3, one interesting detail stands out. The brake rotors are absolutely massive, hinting at serious stopping power. It’s hardly surprising BMW is upsizing the brakes, given this will be a heavy car. After all, the current-generation model already weighs 1,780 kilograms (3,924 pounds) in xDrive form for the European-spec version.

The hot EV will exceed 2,000 kilograms (4,409 pounds). Our guesstimate is roughly 2,225 kg (4,905 lbs). The number is based on a previous sighting showing a sticker with a prototype’s gross weight. It’ll certainly be lighter than the X3 M “ZA5,” not only because sedans generally weigh less than SUVs. The electric M3 will initially be rear-wheel drive, whereas the X3 M will have a front-mounted motor as well.

Although the regular iX3 is here while the i3 is not, the order will be reversed for the M models. We’re hearing the M3 without a gas engine will enter production in March 2027, with the X3 M to follow in November of the same year. BMW may later expand the lineup with electric M versions of the yet-to-be-announced i3 Touring and iX4 before the decade ends.

Meanwhile, these close-up shots also reveal a familiar trunk lid spoiler design. Since the debut is still more than a year away, the prototype doesn’t yet have production-ready taillights. A glimpse inside shows a central screen that will appear in around 40 BMW models by the end of 2027.

The iDrive X infotainment system will be standard on every new BMW moving forward, featuring the Panoramic Vision windshield projection and other tech first introduced with the new iX3. It also marks the beginning of the end for the rotary dial. It’s already gone from BMW’s compact cars and will be phased out from larger models as the Neue Klasse takes over.

But while everything seems to be changing, purists should know that a new gas-fueled M3 is on the way. The “G84” will arrive in the second half of 2028. However, it might end up being strictly xDrive with an automatic gearbox.

Photos: ringprototypes / Instagram